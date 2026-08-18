BMW’s steering spindle recall traces back to a single complaint from outside the U.S.: a customer told their dealer that the steering wheel on a 2025 X3 could be turned with barely any effort at all. That tip led to an engineering investigation, a production audit, and ultimately a recall covering just 13 cars.

The investigation started on July 15, 2026, when a non-U.S. customer reported that their X3’s steering wheel felt unusually light, turning without the resistance you’d expect. BMW pulled the car in for inspection, and the steering system showed no damage. Technicians sent the part out for further analysis, which also came back clean. With the hardware itself ruled out, BMW’s attention shifted to how the car was built.

A review of assembly and production records turned up the actual problem: for a limited number of vehicles, a deviation in the production process could leave the steering spindle attached to the column out of spec. BMW used that assembly data to narrow down exactly which cars and production dates were affected, landing on 13 vehicles built between August 7, 2023, and February 7, 2026. BMW decided to recall on August 5, 2026.

The failure mode here is more specific than a simple disconnect. According to BMW’s filing, an affected spindle may let the driver turn the steering wheel without applying enough torque to actually turn the wheels, which is arguably scarier than a wheel that locks up, since the driver might not immediately realize the car isn’t responding. BMW says it hasn’t received any reports of crashes or injuries tied to the issue.

Given the severity, BMW’s consumer advisory is blunt: don’t drive the affected vehicles, and park them outside rather than in a garage. Dealers will check the spindle-to-column connection and replace the hardware; if that’s not enough, they’ll replace the entire spindle and column. Either repair is free. The steering spindle itself carries part numbers 6887185 for sDrive models and 5A32F06 for xDrive models, and it’s supplied by BMW AG.

Dealer notifications went out on August 12, 2026, the same day BMW submitted its report to NHTSA. Owner notification letters are scheduled to go out by First Class mail on October 2, 2026, and the affected VINs will become searchable on NHTSA.gov that same day. The recall covers the X3 sDrive30i, X3 30 xDrive, and the X3 M50 xDrive.