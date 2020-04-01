Spring 2020: 48V system coming to BMW 3 Series, X3 and X4

The 48V mild-hybrid system debuted in the BMW 520d in Fall 2019. Today, BMW is announcing that starting in Spring 2020, the 48V technology will be extended to the BMW 3 Series, BMW X3 and BMW X4 ranges. The exact models are the BMW 320d Sedan, BMW 320d Touring, BMW 320d xDrive Sedan and xDrive Touring, BMW X3 xDrive20d and BMW X4 xDrive20d.

The mild-hybrid systems come with an 11 HP starter generator that helps out from time to time. It will be used to start up the car when departing from standstill and will provide boost for the internal combustion engine for very short spurts whenever needed. The 48-volt mild-hybrid system also allows the cars to be more efficient by making better use of energy recuperation.

When the vehicle decelerates, the combustion engine can be disconnected at a speed of less than 15 km/h. The kinetic energy gained when decelerating further to a standstill is then used for recuperation. The efficiency-enhancing effect of the “coasting” function has also been optimized.

At a speed of up to 160 km/h (100 mph), the combustion engine is no longer switched into idle mode but is completely disconnected. The optimized “coasting” function is available both in the COMFORT and ECO-PRO modes of the Driving Experience Switch.

Even though these are only the first models to get the 48V, we expect the tech to arrive in the future in other BMW products as well. The M Division has also hinted a hybrid setup for its future cars as well.