Breaking records is, more or less, a BMW M specialty. Usually, they’re talking about lap times or performance stats, but there’s another arena where BMW M constantly seeks to overachieve: sales. And last year, like the thirteen years preceding, BMW M posted another sales record. The numbers netted BMW M an arguably even more impressive accolade, however. In 2025, one in ten BMW vehicles sold donned a BMW M badge. And if BMW M’s future product roadmap is any indicator, that ratio soon to shift even more dramatically.

BMW M: Sales Records 14 Years Running

BMW M sets records every year, at least in recent memory. Over the last decade and a half, the brand has shattered sales records year after year. In 2025, the brand moved 213,449 high-performance cars and SUVs, a 3.3% improvement over the previous year. BMW says the most successful BMW M model in 2025 was the X3 M50; which brings us to the small asterisk accompanying these statistics. Remember that BMW now counts M Performance vehicles, like the M340i and aforementioned X3 M50, among its total BMW M sales. While it might sound like fudging the numbers, at this point it’s standard: BMW has done so for at least 10 years.

With a total sales volume in 2025 of 2,169,739 cars, that means vehicles wearing BMW M badges now account for almost exactly 10% of BMW’s total sales volume. While BMW didn’t break down individual model sales, it did highlight to other models in its “high-performance” (read: full M) class. The M2 Coupe and BMW M3 family are the brand’s highest-selling models. Elsewhere, BMW mentions M5 sales as “particularly impressive.” But that’s only half the story.

BMW M Sales Are Probably Only Going Up From Here

Today, one in ten BMWs sold have an M badge from the factory. However, that ratio is almost guaranteed to look even more impressive in just a few short years. BMW M plans to launch 30 performance cars by 2029. That one-in-ten figure promises to grow, with EVs, plug-in hybrids, and internal combustion cars swelling the available BMW M offerings significantly from where they are today. In fact, the number of options is set to nearly double if everything in the current portfolio stays available through the end of the decade. Spoiler alert: everything isn’t sticking around. But you will see a lot more electrified and hybrid options. And, more immediately, fun things like the BMW M2 xDrive.

Before M die-hards get too concerned with brand dilution and all, there is some solace in the numbers. As we previously reported, full-on M cars like the M2 and M3 accounted for around 71,500 units. That’s only around a third of total BMW M sales and just 3% of total BMW sales. So drivers that opt for the highest performing vehicles are still in a relatively elevated class. Either way, BMW M sales show no sign of showing down any time soon.