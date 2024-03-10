Cars like the M340d are likely a dying breed since we can’t imagine BMW giving it another generation. In the age of downsizing and electrification, a six-cylinder diesel sadly doesn’t make sense anymore. Sales numbers in Europe where diesels used to reign supreme show EVs have overtaken oil-burners in terms of sales for the first time ever. However, there’s still time to get a hot diesel with the “world’s most powerful letter.”

This M340d xDrive Touring with the Life Cycle Impulse was pushed to the maximum in Germany on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn. A diesel wagon isn’t really about outright speed but that doesn’t mean it’s slow. It comfortably reached speeds of nearly 160 mph (over 250 km/h) thanks to a potent twin-turbodiesel 3.0-liter inline-six.

Benefitting from a mild-hybrid setup, that “B57” engine is good for 350 horsepower and an ample 730 Newton-meters (538 pound-feet) of torque. For many people, an M340d is the perfect all-rounder since it’s fast when you want it to be and impressively economical when driven at normal speeds. It’s also hugely practical and has all the technology you could ever want or need.

BMW also sells the M340d as a sedan, in which case customers can get an optional carbon fiber roof. Alternatively, you could have the same engine in the X3 M40d and X4 M40d but likely not for long. The X3 is getting a new generation later this year and we haven’t heard anything about a performance diesel derivative. As for the X4, rumor has it a next-generation model with combustion engines is not going to happen. The 4 Series recently went through an LCI and kept the punchy diesel, so the M440d xDrive is likely sticking around for a few more years.

Elsewhere in BMW’s vast lineup, the sporty diesel is no more. The M550d, X5 M50d, and the X7 M50d were discontinued a few years ago and the luxury automaker has no intention of reviving the bonkers quad-turbo B57S. This engine also powered the 750d and 750Ld in the previous-generation 7 Series.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube