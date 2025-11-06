BMW retired the i4 M50 from Europe months ago, but it’s only now that the M60 gets its U.S. visa. The name change reflects the added power from its dual electric motors. Output now stands at 510 horsepower right out of the box. That’s a healthy 41-hp bump over the old version. In the sportiest settings, it climbs to 593 hp, an increase of 57 hp compared to the defunct M50.

The extra muscle cuts the 0-60 mph sprint to just 3.6 seconds, making it one of the quickest-accelerating BMWs currently on sale. The best-selling model from BMW M for three consecutive years brings more than just power gains. Cars fitted with 19-inch wheels now deliver an extra 11 miles of range for a total of 278 miles, while those on 20-inch wheels gain five miles and cover 232 miles.

Production for the U.S. market begins this month, and the i4 M60 is already live on BMW’s configurator. Pricing starts at $71,875, including destination and handling. For your money’s worth, the car includes two years or 1,000 kWh of complimentary charging with Electrify America.

For 2026, BMW USA is also upgrading the base i4. Opt for the eDrive40 with 18-inch wheels, and range increases to 333 miles, a 15-mile improvement thanks to new silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors. With the larger 19-inch alloys, range drops to 307 miles, but that’s still 12 miles better than the previous model year.

The i4 eDrive40 starts at $59,075 and includes a Seal & Drive Tire Kit, now standard across the lineup.

Elsewhere, optional glass controls are available for all i4 variants. The Shadowline package adds black mirror caps and M Sport brakes with blue calipers to the i4 eDrive40 and xDrive40. However, these two items can also be ordered separately. Lastly, BMW integrates the Drive Recorder feature into the Parking Assistant Professional package.

Looking ahead, it’ll be interesting to see whether the i4 gets a direct successor. BMW is set to launch an i3 sedan next year as part of the Neue Klasse family. The two models will coexist for a while, but it’s hard to imagine the current i4 remaining in production for much longer.