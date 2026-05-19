Article Summary For the first time, BMW is showing a still-camouflaged M3 ZA0 alongside all previous generations of the sports sedan.

The electric prototype led the M3 convoy at the Nürburgring ahead of the 24-hour endurance race.

A separate teaser image shows how the headlights will take after the M Hybrid V8's

The meteoric rise of social media has given automakers an effective way to preview new products well ahead of their market launch, building hype months, if not years, in advance. Such is the case with the electric M3, which has been making the rounds on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, etc., for quite some time. However, we’re still in for a long wait as the “ZA0” won’t go on sale until sometime in 2027.

In the meantime, Instagram is a useful platform for BMW to generate enthusiasm around a performance car that will undoubtedly make history. After all, the first full-fat M model without a combustion engine is a big deal. It is inching closer, and in the meantime, a key design detail has been revealed in a short social media clip.

A still-disguised prototype led an M3 pack over the weekend ahead of the Nürburgring 24 Hours. For the first time, BMW brought together all six generations of the M3, plus the upcoming electric sports sedan. Although the “ZA0” remained cloaked in camouflage, it did shed some of its disguise to reveal yellow daytime running lights.

The Electric M3 ZA0’s Lights Are Hiding In Plain Sight

The teaser video published by BMW M boss Frank van Meel aligns with a shadowy image he shared a few days earlier, one we admittedly missed. The message is clear: the electric M3’s front light signature will draw inspiration from the 2026 M Hybrid V8. The similarities between the future road-going sedan and the endurance racer are easy to spot. Both feature double yellow lines and a pair of square white dots.

Of course, this is not the first time BMW has used yellow daytime running lights on road cars. Limited-run special editions with CS and CSL badging have featured them for some time. In fact, just yesterday, the M3 CS Handschalter debuted in the United States and Canada with the same double-yellow-light motif.

Why yellow? It stems from racing, where yellow headlights reduce glare and eye fatigue at night. Additionally, yellow light is more visible in adverse weather conditions such as rain or fog. Bringing it to road cars is another way for BMW to demonstrate the transfer of technology from motorsport to production vehicles.

The Six-Cylinder M3 G84 Is Likely To Use The Same Headlights

Expect the M3 G84, due in 2028 with an inline-six engine, to adopt a similar, if not identical, headlight setup. We’ve already seen prototypes of the gasoline-powered sports sedan running around the Nürburgring while looking almost identical to the electric Neue Klasse variant. The main differentiator will be the combustion model’s longer front end, needed to accommodate the twin-turbo 3.0-liter “S58.”

At the rear, the combustion-engine model will feature the signature quad-pipe setup, which BMW also plans to use for an M Performance version, the M350. Beyond these two key elements, the cars should look strikingly similar, despite riding on different platforms underneath.

The electric M3 will use the dedicated Neue Klasse architecture, while the six-cylinder model will continue on updated CLAR underpinnings.