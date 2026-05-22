The legendary M3 E30 turns 40 this year, making it the perfect occasion for BMW and Lego to mark the milestone with a long-awaited set.

Article Summary Available to preorder today from €27.99, the E30 M3 Lego set will hit BMW dealers and Lego stores on August 1.

17 centimetres long and 7 centimetres wide, the miniature sports sedan is made from 358 pieces.

It has functional wheels and a tiny driver wearing a BMW M T-shirt.

We can all agree that M3 E30s in good condition are now selling for ridiculous prices. However, you can finally park one on your toy shelf for a fraction of the price. BMW and Lego are teaming up to celebrate four decades of the homologation special with a new Speed Champions set honoring the iconic touring sports sedan.

Given the E30’s boxy proportions, it probably wasn’t that hard to turn the original M3 into a Lego set. All jokes aside, the miniature M car measures 17 centimeters (6.7 inches) long, 7 centimeters (2.7 inches) wide, and 4 centimeters (1.5 inches) tall. You’ll have to assemble 358 pieces to complete the build, which also comes with functional wheels. For extra effect, a tiny driver is wearing a BMW M-branded T-shirt.

You can look up the brick-shaped M3 E30 set online by its “77263” product code. It’s already available to preorder before it reaches physical BMW dealers and Lego stores on August 1. It costs €27.99 and is probably worth every eurocent. From that date forward, a life-size version of the driver minifigure’s T-shirt will also go on sale.

BMW Converted An Actual M3 E30 To Match The Lego Set

Coinciding with the set’s release, BMW has also converted an actual M3 E30 to match the Lego version. Design teams from both companies worked together to create the livery that adorns both the real car and its scaled-down sibling. A public presentation of the real car and its Lego counterpart is scheduled for August 1 at a special event in Berlin.

The M3 E30 is the latest BMW to join Lego’s lineup, alongside the two-in-one M4 GT3/M Hybrid V8 racers. You can warm up with these Speed Champions sets before stepping up to the M4 GT3 EVO, a far more intricate Lego Technic build with 747 pieces.

BMW has already celebrated the M3’s anniversary with multiple 40 Jahre special editions around the world. Earlier this month, it also brought together a special lineup of M3s at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. On the shores of Lake Como in Italy, we had the opportunity to admire a couple of one-offs: an M3 E30 pickup truck and an M3 E46 Touring.

BMW is about to call time on the current-generation M3, but not to worry, a successor is planned. The G80 will make way for the G84 due to arrive in 2028. In the meantime, a purely electric M3 ZA0 is set to make history when it launches next year.