MINI is adding new paint options, broader interior choices, standard connected services, and a Piano Black grille option to several models from July 2026. Indigo Sunset Blue, previously limited to certain configurations of the MINI Cooper Electric, will now be available across all trim levels of that car. Blazing Blue takes a different route — it goes to all petrol-powered MINI models and to the Aceman in Classic and Exclusive trim.

The color expansion is modest in scope but sensible. Both shades were already in the range; this is about making them accessible without trim-level gatekeeping rather than adding anything genuinely new to the palette.

Interior Options Get More Flexible

Two new seat and trim combinations are available from July. Beige Vescin seats paired with black knit on the dashboard and door cards can be specified on any model in Exclusive, Sport, or JCW trim. Brown Vescin seats with the same black knit treatment are limited to petrol and electric versions of the Countryman when ordered in Exclusive trim. The Vescin material has been part of the MINI interior story for a while, and pairing it with black knit contrast surfaces is a reasonable way to lift the interior on higher-spec cars without adding cost through leather.

MINI Connected Becomes Standard On Level 2 And Level 3 Cars

The most substantive change in this update is to MINI Connected. Previously available only through the online store as a separate purchase, the service will now come included for the first four years after initial purchase on all Level 2 and Level 3 specified cars.

Connected brings real-time traffic updates without needing an active route, more detailed junction visualizations, 3D buildings in navigation, AirConsole games, and video streaming when stationary. Bundling four years of this into the purchase price rather than leaving it as an optional extra is an improvement that matters more than any paint change in this update.

Piano Black Grille Now Available With Exclusive Trim

One final addition: a Piano Black grille is now an option for petrol MINI Cooper models and the Countryman when specified in Exclusive trim. It was previously unavailable at that trim level. Small detail, but the kind of thing that matters to buyers who want a blacked-out look without stepping up to a higher spec. All changes take effect from July 2026.