Article Summary BMW Motorrad is producing exactly 115 M 1000 RR superbikes to coincide with the 115th running of the Isle of Man TT in 2026.

Each unit gets a milled sequential number on the top yoke and a certificate of authenticity, positioning it as a collector piece.

The bike is based on the M 1000 RR with M Competition package and adds British Racing Green paint, TT Mountain Course fairing graphics, a carbon airbox cover, and Alcantara seat.

BMW Motorrad is building 115 M 1000 RR superbikes to mark the 115th running of the Isle of Man TT. That’s the kind of numerological coincidence that marketing departments dream about, and to their credit, the motorcycle underneath the British Racing Green paint is actually worth talking about.

What Makes It An Edition, Not Just A Paint Job

The British Racing Green Uni Matt finish is paired with Mountain Course graphics that map actual sections of the TT course onto the fairings — left-hand turns on the left side, right-hand turns on the right. The carbon airbox cover gets a Mountain Course graphic and TT logo in matte finish. The aluminum tank is finished in Satin Chrome with graphic accents. The seat is black Alcantara and the swingarm is black. Furthermore, the TT branding appears on the rear frame.

Each unit gets a milled number on the top yoke and a certificate of authenticity. The base specification is the M 1000 RR with M Competition package, without the pillion package. BMW also includes an M Race Cover Kit, a rear workstand, assembly stand mounting, and a 250 x 105 cm M motorcycle mat with both the M logo and TT logo. At this price tier, the mat is probably the least exciting inclusion, but it rounds out the collector package.

The Racing History This Is Built On

BMW Motorrad’s connection to the TT goes back to 1939, when Georg Meier won the Senior TT on the RS 255 Kompressor. That’s not a footnote — it’s one of the most significant pre-war road racing results in the brand’s history. A second wave of success came in 1976, when Helmut Dähne and Hans-Otto Butenuth won the 1,000cc Production class on the R 90 S.

The modern era is more recent but no less relevant. Michael Dunlop put the S 1000 RR on the top step of the 1,000cc class in 2014. Peter Hickman then built a run of results that culminated in a hat-trick in 2022 — Superbike, Superstock, and Senior TT in a single week on BMW machinery. In 2023, Hickman set the outright Mountain Course lap record: 16:36.115 at an average of 136.358 mph, on an M 1000 RR in Superstock specification. That record still stands. In 2025, Davey Todd added a Superbike win and strong 1,000cc results.

The limited edition is numbered 115 because the 2026 race is the 115th running of the TT. Whether that level of precision is meaningful or just clever PR is a fair question, but it at least shows someone counted.

Who This Is Actually For

BMW Motorrad says the bike targets customers who combine uncompromising performance with a focus on exclusivity and collector value. That’s diplomatically put. This is a bike that will likely spend more time in climate-controlled garages than on the Mountain Course, and BMW knows it. The rear workstand and assembly stand mounting are as much about display as maintenance.

That’s not a criticism. The M 1000 RR is a track-capable superbike in standard trim — one that holds the absolute lap record around the most demanding public road course in the world. If someone wants to own that specification in a numbered, documented, one-of-115 configuration, this is a reasonable way to do it.

Pricing and market availability haven’t been announced.