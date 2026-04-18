Article Summary An independent artist has applied the Neue Klasse design language to a hypothetical BMW coupe.

The clean lines of BMW's fresh styling approach would bode well for a coupe.

Reports point to BMW launching an i4 two-door coupe in the coming years.

BMW’s Neue Klasse revolution starts with high-volume products like the iX3 and i3, along with the next-generation X5 arriving this summer. Around 40 new or updated models are due before the end of 2027, but none will have two doors. In fact, the lineup is set to lose some coupes and convertibles in the meantime. Both the Z4 and 8 Series are being retired this year without direct replacements.

As previously reported, the current-generation 4 Series won’t receive the Neue Klasse treatment. That’s despite the G22 and G23 sticking around until 2029. A direct combustion-engine successor is uncertain at this point, as BMW could pivot to an i4 instead. While the electric 4 Series Gran Coupe is one foot in the grave, the i4 nameplate is reportedly being repurposed for a true two-door coupe.

A new third-party rendering imagines how the Neue Klasse design language could translate to a coupe. Rather than depicting a next-generation 4 Series, the digital concept envisions a more upscale model to revive the 6 Series moniker. BMW’s cleaner, more restrained styling approach seems tailor-made for a coupe like this.

It’s likely a question of when, not if. That said, a car like this isn’t a priority compared to the higher-volume models mentioned earlier. Still, with the 8 Series on its way out and the 4 Series entering its final years, BMW is almost certainly working on a new coupe. Mercedes has taken an interesting route by merging the two-door C-Class and E-Class into the CLE Coupe and Convertible. It’s hard to imagine BMW offering a new 4 Series alongside a 6 Series/8 Series, especially with the 2 Series still in the lineup.

While Mercedes and BMW remain committed to coupes and convertibles, Audi has exited the segment entirely. As of 2026, it no longer offers any two-door models, following the discontinuation of the A5 Coupe/Convertible, TT, and R8. However, Ingolstadt is developing an electric sports car with a retractable targa-style roof, targeted for a late 2027 debut.

These cars may not deliver the volumes accountants prefer, but they play an important role in shaping brand image. Ideally, BMW will retain combustion engines for a next-generation coupe. Doing so would echo the dual strategy planned for the upcoming 3 Series (G50) and the i3 (NA0). Meanwhile, the wagon will carry on into the Neue Klasse era, with the i3 Touring already confirmed for production.

As for other body styles, BMW is expected to extend the Neue Klasse design language to a hatchback, likely as a compact i1 in the coming years. The first Gran Coupe-style sedan in the new family is rumored to be the i2, also due before 2030. By the end of the decade, nearly every body style should adopt the new design language, and that could include a coupe.

Hopefully, it will look as good as this fictional i4.

Additional renderings are available at the source link below.

Source: sugardesign_1 / Instagram