Article Summary

  • BMW has been making cars in China since 2004 and currently produces a variety of models for the local market.
  • It builds combustion-engine cars and EVs at the Tiexi and Dadong factories in Shenyang.
  • Most models assembled in China have a longer wheelbase than their global counterparts.

Well, that didn’t take long. Only a few weeks ago, BMW announced it would build its seven-millionth car in China. Now, the milestone has been reached. A long-wheelbase 3 Series Sedan (G28) in Horse Edition specification marks the occasion for the BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture. BMW has held a controlling stake in the JV since early 2022, owning 75 percent of the shares.

The luxury automaker builds a wide range of models at its two factories in the Shenyang region. The Dadong site produces the iX3, 5 Series, i5, and X5, while Tiexi assembles the 2 Series, 3 Series, i3, X1, iX1, and iX3. Dadong was the more prolific of the two plants, building 205,783 cars in 2025. Even though output fell by 40.2%, it still ranked second overall in the BMW Group’s production network, behind Spartanburg, which produced 412,799 SUVs (+4.2%). Tiexi, meanwhile, enjoyed a much stronger 2025, with production rising 16.4% to 330,691 units.

Most vehicles assembled in China not only feature a longer wheelbase for greater rear legroom but also offer a more upscale interior overall. The same applies to the Neue Klasse EVs recently introduced at the Beijing Auto Show. Both the second-generation iX3 (NA6) and i3 (NA8) are stretched models. The luxury automaker typically offers more features and higher-quality materials in China, leaving buyers in other markets envious.

2026 BMW 3 SERIES HORSE EDITION 2

Previous BMW Production Milestones In China

BMW has been building cars in China for more than two decades. Looking back at previous milestones, the six-millionth vehicle produced in Shenyang was an i5 in Frozen Pure Grey, completed in May 2024. Before that, an i3 eDrive40L became the five-millionth car in March 2023. Rewind to September 2021, and the first-generation iX3 became the four-millionth vehicle to wear the “Made in China” label.

In February 2020, a previous-generation 530 was the three-millionth car built there. We couldn’t determine when the two-millionth vehicle was produced or which model it was, but we do know that vehicle number one million was a 3 Series, completed in January 2015.

Looking ahead, BMW has at least one more China-specific model in the pipeline. Aside from the new iX3 and i3 we mentioned earlier, the company has already confirmed another long-wheelbase X5 for the Chinese market, likely carrying the internal “G78” codename. Like the standard-wheelbase global model, the stretched version is also expected to spawn a fully electric iX5 variant.

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