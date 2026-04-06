Article Summary We visited the Munich plant where BMW has started i3 pre-production.

BMW will sell the electric 3 Series Sedan with an all-glass top: Skyroof.

Series production starts in August., with European deliveries shortly thereafter.

Although it’s been a few weeks since BMW pulled the covers off the reborn i3, there’s still plenty we don’t know about the electric sedan. As the start of series production in August approaches, more details are beginning to surface. During our recent visit to the Munich plant where all the magic happens, we were able to get up close with a pre-production prototype.

Much like all the i3s we’ve seen so far, the near-series vehicle featured the M Sport Package. Additionally, it was also wearing the new Le Castellet Blue paint. What you might not have noticed, however, is the glass roof, internally known as the “Skyroof.” Whether that will also be its official commercial name remains unclear, but it will likely be offered as an option. As with the iX3, the standard i3 is expected to come with a conventional metal roof.

Customers who opt for the Skyroof will be in for a treat. The glass panel appears to stretch across nearly the entire roof. That should flood the cabin with natural light. We imagine that will be even more noticeable when the i3 Touring arrives later this decade. Although significantly larger than the sunroof offered on the outgoing 3 Series (G20), this roof no longer opens. It reflects a broader industry trend, with more automakers moving toward fixed panoramic glass roofs.

While we wait for BMW to release full details about the new i3, it’s worth noting that the iX3’s glass section measures about 42 inches (1,067 millimeters) wide and roughly 56 inches (1,422 millimeters) long. In the crossover, the glass features climate comfort glazing and provides 100% UV protection. Additionally, infrared and low-emissivity coatings help reflect sunlight, reducing glare and heat buildup.

The i3 also serves as a preview of the next 3 Series Sedan with combustion engines. The “G50” is set to debut later this year, and it’s reasonable to expect it will also offer a Skyroof option. Prototypes of both 3 Series variants have been spotted looking strikingly similar, despite riding on different platforms. The ICE-powered model will no longer be built in Munich, with production moving to Dingolfing.

BMW will release full details and an online configurator for the i3 in the coming months. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in Europe in the second half of the year, followed by a gradual global rollout in 2027. The already-teased i3 Touring could arrive by late next year or early 2028, and it has been confirmed to be produced in Munich.