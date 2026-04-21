Article Summary The BMW i4 M60 has been photographed with a matte paint finish from the Individual catalog.

The electric Gran Coupe combines Individual Frozen Pure Grey II with M-branded 20-inch, two-tone wheels

Its predecessor, the i4 M50, was the best-selling car from BMW M for three consecutive years.

It’s been nearly a year since BMW launched the i4 M60, but official images have been few and far between. Better late than never, a new photo shoot from Slovakia highlights the latest iteration of the M division’s best-selling car from 2022 through 2024. By the way, the i4 M50/M60 lost the title last year, when the X3 M50 took the sales crown.

This isn’t just any i4 M60, but one painted in a matte Individual color. BMW spotlights the electric M Performance car in Frozen Pure Grey II, paired with 20-inch 868 M wheels featuring a two-tone finish and red brake calipers. The list of optional goodies also includes laser taillights and Individual Merino Tartufo leather.

Although the i4 is approaching its fifth anniversary, the electric 4 Series Gran Coupe still looks fresh. Of course, the LCI launched a couple of years ago has helped keep the design up to date. However, the end is reportedly nigh for the G26. As we previously reported, the five-door electric 4er could go out of production by the end of this year or early 2026.

Before it goes away, it’s worth remembering that the i4 M50 was BMW’s first electric performance car. You still have several months to take the plunge before the i3 takes its place in the company’s crowded lineup. The M Performance i4 is likely to be indirectly replaced by an i3 M60, which could launch as early as 2027.

While the i4 never came in a full-fat M flavor, that will change for its successor. The “ZA0” is set to become the first true M-branded EV when it arrives next year. The i3 is an entirely different beast, built on a dedicated electric platform with next-generation motors and batteries. It also ushers in BMW’s cleaner design language and a radical interior makeover.

BMW is rumored to bring back the i4 one day, but not as another liftback. Instead, the nameplate is likely to return as a two-door electric coupe, aka “NA2.” A second generation of the i4 Gran Coupe looks unlikely at this point, but those seeking a more practical vehicle with a tailgate can look forward to the i3 Touring. It has already been teased and is likely to enter production next year.

In the meantime, the i4 configurator is still up and running, meaning the car’s exit isn’t imminent. The same can’t be said about the iX, which BMW is retiring from the United States, although the large electric SUV will live on in other markets. As with the i4, the iX will one day bow out to make way for a Neue Klasse EV. The iX5 is coming soon, and it won’t be long before the iX7 joins it, rendering the iX obsolete.

Photos: Samuel Zaťko / Instagram