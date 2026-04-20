Article Summary The first-generation BMW M2 undergoes an extreme aerodynamic makeover with a cornucopia of carbon fiber parts.

The Alpha-N Corse kit has everything from fender vents to a massive rear wing.

The Hulk-like project car swaps the rear seats for a roll cage.

BMW came close to making an M2 CSL during the F87 era, but it ultimately remained a one-off project. Alpha-N is now attempting to fill that void with an extreme take on the previous-generation model. If it already looks familiar, there’s a perfectly logical explanation: a similar aftermarket package is already available for the G87, and now its predecessor receives a wide array of mods as well.

Just about every inch of this Hulk-esque project car has been modified for track-day use. Alpha-N’s aptly named “Corse” package includes a front spoiler lip mounted to the chassis, with an adjustable splitter for optimal performance depending on the circuit layout. New side inlets channel airflow to brake-cooling ducts, improving heat dissipation.

The revised kidney grille isn’t just for show, as it also aids engine cooling. The turbocharged inline-six breathes better thanks to a redesigned hood with a U-shaped outlet. Porsche-like GT3-style fender louvers further enhance cooling while clearly distinguishing this M2’s profile from the standard car. At the rear, an adjustable swan-neck wing keeps the coupe planted.

M2 F87 owners can pair the carbon body kit with additional upgrades, such as a TTX suspension developed by Öhlins. For those going all out, Alpha-N’s forged F-ONE wheels complete the exterior changes. The tuner is also showcasing its Corse kit on a subtler M2, swapping the green finish for a white livery with M-colored accents.

It’s interesting to see the aftermarket scene still investing time and effort into the F87. The original M2 went out of production in 2021, yet some tuners haven’t abandoned the first-generation model. That speaks to the car’s enduring appeal, even though the last example rolled off the line about five years ago. During its production run, BMW built roughly 60,000 units, with 20% going to Germany, 19% to the United States, 11% to the UK (tied with China), and 6% to Japan.