The BMW M2 has never been shy about its performance potential, but ALPHA-N is taking it to a whole new level with a new motorsport-inspired upgrade package under its newly launched “ALPHA-N Corse” division. The Rheinbach-based tuning company now offers a comprehensive suite of racing-derived components for both the standard and facelifted G87 M2.

Racing Aerodynamics Meet Street Usability

The highlight of the ALPHA-N Corse catalog is a full aerodynamic makeover, primarily composed of carbon fiber elements. At the front, a track-grade carbon spoiler mounts directly to the chassis to enhance downforce and stability under load. Accompanying it are aggressive canards, aeroblades, and vented V4 front fenders—all designed to optimize airflow and cooling. The carbon fiber hood features dual heat-extraction vents to lower engine bay temperatures, especially under heavy track use.

Side mirror caps finished in aerodynamic carbon add subtle flair, while the rear of the car sees more dramatic transformations. A sculpted carbon diffuser and a towering, fully adjustable GT3-style rear wing provide significant rear-end stability. On the bright yellow demo car, this massive wing makes its bold intentions unmistakable. Meanwhile, a blue M2 showcases ALPHA-N’s more subtle Class 3 spoiler, enhanced in its Corse spec with spacers and twin Gurney flaps for additional aerodynamic balance.

Even the underbody gets a performance treatment, thanks to specially designed carbon cladding to improve airflow and reduce lift at high speeds. Though developed for motorsport, some of these parts are TÜV-approved, meaning they’re road-legal in Germany and other countries that follow TÜV certification standards.

Lightweight Wheels and Race-Ready Suspension

Further boosting performance are ALPHA-N’s forged F-ONE wheels, available not just for the M2 but also for the entire BMW G-series lineup. Sized at 20 inches in the front and 21 in the rear, these lightweight wheels reduce unsprung mass and improve suspension response—a critical advantage on both road and track. To complement the weight savings and aero enhancements, ALPHA-N also installs an Öhlins TTX coilover suspension system. Known for its track pedigree, the TTX setup offers precise handling and improved traction under aggressive driving conditions.

Software and Interior Upgrades

ALPHA-N hasn’t overlooked the engine. The M2’s 3.0-liter S58 twin-turbo inline-six gets a performance bump by way of the engine control software from the upcoming M2 CS, promising sharper throttle response and increased output.

Inside, the upgrades are as functional as they are focused. A CANchecked digital display replaces the traditional gauge cluster, giving drivers real-time data on engine vitals, temperatures, boost pressure, and other critical performance parameters—a feature especially useful for track-day warriors.

A Road-Legal Racer with True Motorsport DNA

With its ALPHA-N Corse program, the M2 transforms from a competent sports coupe into a near-GT4-grade machine. Whether fitted with the aggressive GT3 wing or the more restrained Class 3 spoiler, the visual and performance impact is unmistakable. These upgrades not only elevate the M2’s on-track capability but also allow street-legal use in certain configurations. [Photos: ALPHA-N]