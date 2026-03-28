Article Summary Oliver Heilmer answers some of the most burning questions about the 2027 BMW i3 Sedan's design.

BMW's Head of Design for compact and midsize models explains why the windshield projection doesn't block the driver's view of the road ahead.

Like in the good old days of interior design, the central touchscreen is slightly tilted toward the driver.

You’re not going to find many videos like this on YouTube. Rarely do automakers directly address complaints that inevitably pop up the moment a new car is revealed. BMW isn’t shying away from promptly responding to what the Internet says about the i3 “NA0.” As with nearly all vehicles carrying the famous roundel, there’s plenty of controversy surrounding its design.

In an exclusive one-on-one with BMWBLOG, BMW addressed our questions stemming from social media reactions. Previously Head of MINI Design, Oliver Heilmer is now responsible for all compact and midsize models. In other words, he oversees everything from the 1 Series and X1 up to the 3 Series and X3. Additionally, he’s also in charge of the high-performance M cars.

BMW took the time to thoroughly answer some of the most pressing questions surrounding the i3 sedan. We also learned a few details you won’t find in any press release. For example, the dashboard has been pushed lower compared to the outgoing 3 Series Sedan (G20). That should ease concerns about the Panoramic Vision potentially obstructing the driver’s view due to its height.

Almost impossible to notice in press shots, the 17.9-inch touchscreen is slightly angled toward the driver. Oliver Heilmer told us the screen’s orientation won’t be carried over to all models. Instead, it’ll depend on the vehicle, and in the case of the 3 Series/i3, they wanted a sportier ambiance. As a general rule, with the new iDrive X, the driver must reach every corner of the central display. At the same time, the front passenger hasn’t been ignored either.

We also touched on another hot topic: the steering wheel. The i3’s Head of Design said he believes it’s the most ergonomically optimized wheel yet, particularly in its thumb rests. It’s not the only option available for the i3 or iX3, as the M Sport Package unlocks an optional M design with a different spoke layout.

Oliver Heilmer also walked us through the exterior design, addressing criticism that the taillights are too bland compared with the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse concept. Additionally, he is confident the front end remains instantly recognizable as a BMW, even if it marks a radical departure from the seventh-generation 3 Series. Interestingly, the design team drew inspiration from sketches dating back to the 1950s and 1960s.

The i3’s design is also highly relevant for the next-generation 3 Series, as the “G50,” debuting later this year, will look almost identical. Some proportions are likely to change, as it will probably feature a longer front section to accommodate combustion engines, including inline-sixes for the M350 and M3.

Wagons will continue into the Neue Klasse era, considering that BMW has already teased a next-generation 3 Series Touring. Whether it will offer both combustion engines and electric drivetrains remains unclear, but another long-roof model is certainly on the way. Expect to see it before the end of next year. Hopefully, it’ll also come to the United States.