BMW took the wraps off its Vision NEUE Klasse concept car at the IAA Mobility 2023 show in Munich, Germany. The sleek and futuristic sedan previews the next generation of BMW electric vehicles, which will be based on a new platform designed specifically for EVs. Froma design standpoint, the Vision NEUE Klasse features a minimalist design with clean lines and smooth surfaces. The front end is dominated by a large, yet horizontal grille with 3D-shaped lights integrated in it.

E21 3 Series Vibes

The side view shows a 2.5 box design, as BMW likes to call it, reminiscent of iconic cars, like the iconic E21 3 Series. The nose is angled quite a bit, the overhangs are short and the bonnet is long. Of course, the rear-end is stubby and with an interesting angled shape. The rear-end also shows a new set of taillights which mimic the double lights from the front, another nod to iconic BMW design cues. The fresh, minimalist BMW logo adorns both the front and rear fenders, completely eschewing traditional metal badges.

BMW characterizes the design as “nearly monolithic,” and this streamlined approach results in a 30 percent boost in range and 25 percent greater efficiency compared to any of the manufacturer’s existing EVs. When combined with BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive technology, the Neue Klasse concept offers the potential for a 20 percent increase in energy density, a 25 percent efficiency improvement, and 30 percent faster charging.

New iDrive and a Panoramic Vision Display

Inside, the BMW Vision NEUE Klasse is impressive in this concept form. The cabin is spacious, due to the EV platform packaging, and luxurious, with a focus on sustainability and digital technology. The dashboard is dominated by a tall touchscreen display which works in tandem with the Panoramic Vision head-up display.

BMW says that the Vision NEUE Klasse is a preview of the future of electric mobility. The car is scheduled to go into production in 2025, and it is expected to be the second in a new range of BMW EVs.

Let’s take a look at more photos of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse!