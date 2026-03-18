Article Summary BMW is analyzing the prospects of bringing the new 3 Series Touring to the United States.

The company has been "positively surprised" by the success of the bigger 5 Series Touring in the U.S.

Touring availability could expand to more markets outside Europe.

BMW just teased the next-generation 3 Series Touring, and there’s potentially even better news on the way. In an interview with the media at the i3 sedan’s reveal today in Munich, the company admitted that the wagon could return to the United States. However, it has yet to make a final decision, so don’t get too excited just yet.

While the F31 was sold stateside, that sadly isn’t the case for its successor, the G21. Additionally, Americans are also missing out on the hotter G81 M3. Head of Product Management, Bernd Körber, revealed the next 3 Series wagon is currently under consideration for the U.S. market.

“We still have to make a decision whether we expand [availability to the U.S.]. We had Touring discussions with our product council in the U.S. for a long time, and we were very much positively surprised about the 5 Series Touring (our note: M5 Touring).”

It looks as though the success of the M5 wagon is increasing the odds of a long-roof 3 Series comeback, but BMW stresses that it’s not a done deal. During the same interview, Körber explained that Europeans and Americans buy wagons for different reasons:

“The reason for buying a Touring in the U.S. is totally different. It’s purely the shape, whereas in Europe, you have the combination of shape, functionality, and long-distance travel. That’s a typical Touring.”

Körber went on to say other markets beyond the U.S. are increasingly more interested in wagons, in what he referred to as a “Touring trend.” This growing demand for estates in some parts of the world is prompting BMW to consider expanding wagon availability to more non-Euro regions:

“That also leads us to thinking about whether we also offer more of the Touring portfolio outside of Europe, but in a different positioning then, because, as I said, Europe is very different from Touring requirements other part of the world, but it looks like Touring is becoming a lifestyle thing, and [BMW is] happy to develop on that.”

While Europe remains the number-one market for wagons, BMW suggests other regions are beginning to embrace the body style. Could this be a sign that the SUV market is finally starting to cool down? It’s too early to say, but either way, selling Tourings in more markets seems like a great idea.

As they say, variety is the spice of life, and not everyone wants an SUV. While they’re at it, BMW would be smart to offer more affordable versions of the 5 Series Touring. After all, the M5 G99 isn’t exactly cheap, starting at $130,000 in the U.S.