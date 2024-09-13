BMW is undergoing a significant reorganization of its design department, bringing in new talent and restructuring its leadership under the guidance of Adrian van Hooydonk, the current Head of Design. In a recent exclusive interview with Van Hooydonk we’ve learned more about the reason for these changes.

Polestar’s Missoni and MINI’s Heilmer To Co-Lead BMW Design

One of the most notable additions to the BMW Group is Maximilian Missoni, who will take charge of design for the upper mid-size, luxury-class models, and ALPINA, a brand recently acquired by BMW. Missoni, known for his work with Polestar, the Swedish electric car brand, comes with a reputation for crafting elegant, forward-thinking designs.



Having also worked with Volvo for several years, the 45 year old Austrian-born designer brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His family’s heritage traces back to Italy. The day-to-day design activities at ALPINA will be managed by Alex Innes, former head of Rolls-Royce Coachbuilding, ensuring the smooth integration of this prestigious brand into BMW’s wider portfolio.

Meanwhile, Oliver Heilmer, who has led MINI’s design since 2017, will now take on the responsibility for BMW’s entry-level models: 1 Series, 2 Series, 3 Series, and crossovers such as the X1, X2, and X3. The corresponding Neue Klasse models will also fall under his leadership. A Munich native known for his friendly and approachable nature, Heilmer’s time at MINI created a new family of cars: the new Cooper, Countryman and the-all new Aceman. Heilmer will also lead BMW M Design, where he will collaborate closely with Michael Scully, the recently appointed head of M Design, who will report directly to him.

Domagoj Dukec Takes Over Rolls-Royce Design

Rolls-Royce, the epitome of British luxury, is also seeing a shake-up. Domagoj Dukec, the current head of BMW’s core design studio, is set to take over design leadership for Rolls-Royce. This shift comes as the brand continues to push the boundaries of bespoke and coachbuild offerings, an area where Dukec’s attention to detail and deep understanding of automotive luxury will be crucial. Dukec, who was born in Frankfurt to a German-Croatian family, has a rich history with BMW, having steered the design direction for both the BMW ‘i’ and ‘M’ divisions.

Additionally, Claudia Braun will lead a newly consolidated cross-brand department responsible for Color and Material Design across BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce. Braun has already proven her expertise, having managed these aspects for BMW since 2024. Her expanded role reflects the increasing importance of sustainable materials and unique color choices in shaping a brand’s identity.

Anders Warming To Lead BMW Group Advanced Design and Designworks

In another key development, Anders Warming, formerly in charge of Rolls-Royce design, will now focus on Advanced Design topics and the BMW Group Designworks subsidiary. His oversight of futuristic concepts and innovations will likely push BMW’s design language into new, uncharted territory.

Holger Hampf – The New MINI Design Boss

Holger Hampf, previously at the helm of BMW Group Designworks, will assume responsibility for Mini’s design, while Christian Bauer continues to lead the charge in shaping the digital customer experience for BMW and its brands.

Exclusive Insights From Adrian Van Hooydonk

During the interview, Van Hooydonk told us that the reorganization stems from the need to manage the sheer volume of products and to inject fresh ideas across BMW’s design spectrum. Each design leader will bring unique perspectives to their portfolios, ensuring diversity in both design and functionality. Additionally, Domagoj Dukec, who has guided the design of BMW’s core lineup for years, requested the Rolls-Royce role long ago, seeking a new challenge in the realm of ultra-luxury vehicles. His deep connection to BMW and passion for bespoke design make him the perfect fit to lead Rolls-Royce into a new era of refinement, innovation and electro-mobility.

Van Hooydonk acknowledges that the reorganization might seem unusual but it’s necessary to reshape the BMW design creative future and to tackle the vast responsibilities of a single design boss. As van Hooydonk put it, “Technology and customer preferences are changing faster than ever.”

Each new design boss will choose his management team, according to Van Hooydonk. What should we expect to see the new brand design identity? “Next products influenced by Oliver and Max will come after 2029,” Van Hooydonk says. “The current product portfolio has already been finalized.”

The most significant change is the addition of Maximilian Missoni. BMW rarely hires external candidates for the design leadership role, with the previous external hire, Jozef Kaban, having a brief tenure. Reportedly, cultural fit played a role in that departure. Missoni, however, was specifically pursued by Adrian van Hooydonk after resigning from Polestar this past August. Van Hooydonk mentioned that after a few meetings, he was impressed by the synergies between them.

“He’s a great fit for the company, and I’m excited to see what he brings to the table,” van Hooydonk shared. However, don’t expect Polestar-inspired designs—Missoni is expected to uphold BMW’s legacy and DNA, while his experience in luxury and minimalist design will naturally influence future products.