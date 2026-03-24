Article Summary Adrian van Hooydonk likes the i3 more than the Vision Neue Klasse, which was more of a 'rough sketch' for what came after.

Although not as clean as the concept, the production version adds complexity at the "right points."

The i3 has much slimmer taillights than the Vision Neue Klasse before it.

Although the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse signaled a fresh design direction at BMW, the first production model wasn’t a sedan. Instead, the iX3 spearheaded Munich’s bold styling approach with a fully reimagined crossover. Now, the electric X3 finally has an i3 counterpart that picks up where the concept left off nearly three years ago.

Interestingly, BMW has said the i3’s design hadn’t been finalized when the concept debuted at the IAA Mobility Show in 2023. The Vision Neue Klasse was more of a “rough sketch” before the final look was locked in. As for what changed the most, the company’s design boss points to the rear.

As you can easily tell, the taillights are much slimmer than on the concept. BMW also significantly revised their placement by moving them lower. The production lights don’t sit as high as they did on the Vision Neue Klasse. By contrast, the iX3 largely inherited the taillight design of the 2024 Vision Neue Klasse X concept. Adrian van Hooydonk explained the most significant change between the concept and the production car at the i3’s debut event last week:

“I think the biggest change between the Vision car, and the production car is the taillamp. But while the Vision car had the taillamps on the top of the decklid, we felt that incorporating them in the metal body is nicer. It gives the car, I believe, more value. And of course, we could make the lamps slimmer, and that’s really what we went for. That’s the only real difference.”

Although the production version doesn’t retain all the smooth surfaces of the concept, BMW believes it added complexity where necessary:

“It may be a little bit less clean, but it adds the lines, I believe, at the right points, especially in the rear. The concept car had a more rounded corner; this has a clear cut-off rim, which I think makes it sportier, more precise, and, in the end, also a bit more 3 Series.”

Looking ahead, the German luxury automaker will bridge the gap between the i3 sedan and the iX3 crossover with an i3 Touring. BMW has teased the long-roof i3 ahead of its possible launch sometime next year. The electric wagon would be among the 40 new models launching by the end of 2027. The expansion in this segment is likely to continue with the already spied iX4. Additionally, the rumored i4 two-door coupe could arrive in the coming years.

What about the current i4? Unfortunately, it won’t live to see another generation. Instead, the i3 effectively serves as its successor, with no immediate plans to replace it with another electric five-door liftback Gran Coupe.