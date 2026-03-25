Article Summary The new BMW iX3 appears in front of the camera in a high-spec version with over €15,000 worth of options.

At more than €4,200, the M Sport Package is the most expensive option.

All told, this build costs €83,000.

It’s been a full week since BMW revealed the new i3 and shifted the spotlight away from the iX3. However, we’re now bringing the electric crossover back into focus. How? By highlighting an upper-spec version photographed in an underground parking lot in Slovakia. There is little to get excited about with the Alpine White paint job, but there’s plenty else to discuss.

At €83,089, this iX3 50 xDrive sits on the pricey side, with more than €15,000 in options. Whoever configured it clearly went all out, adding the M Sport Package and 20-inch M aerodynamic wheels. Another clear sign this is far from a base model is the illuminated grille, available by ticking the “Iconic Glow” option.

While some buyers debate which extras justify the premium, this iX3 appears to have nearly all of them. Beyond smaller touches like tinted windows and a heated steering wheel, it also features pricier add-ons such as the Innovation Package, which bundles a three-zone automatic climate control system, a Harman Kardon sound system, and a 3D head-up display.

As with most images we’ve seen so far of the new BMW iX3, this one features the panoramic glass roof. Hidden beneath the bumper is an electrically retractable trailer tow hitch, enabling the 50 xDrive to tow up to 2,000 kilograms.

Even without real leather upholstery, the Castanea bi-color Veganza seat trim is a standout, adding a touch of class to the interior. Every iX3 comes with a 17.9-inch central touchscreen and the Panoramic Vision windshield projection. While the M Sport Package brings an M-branded steering wheel, BMW also offers a more traditional M wheel with a different spoke design.

Although this example is well-equipped, it still lacks a few features that are not yet available to order. Ventilated front seats and heated rear seats are on the way, along with a broader color palette. More importantly, additional versions positioned both below and above the 50 xDrive will arrive before the end of the year.

For now, the iX3 hasn’t gone on sale in the United States. In fact, the configurator is still missing, even as European deliveries are already underway. A U.S. launch is expected this summer, followed by the i3 sedan’s arrival sometime in 2027. BMW may also sneak in an iX4, and hopefully, the next 3 Series Touring will make its way stateside, too.

Photos: Samuel Zaťko / Instagram