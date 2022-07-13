World-renowned Real Madrid club and BMW signed earlier today an agreement with the aim of developing different initiatives in the field of future mobility, sustainability and diversity. Florentino Perez, President of the Real Madrid Football Club, Manuel Terroba, Executive President of BMW Group Spain and Portugal were in the attendance today.

Part of this agreement, the Real Madrid first division football teams, both male and female, the basketball team, as well as the club’s technical team and executives, will have 100% electric BMW vehicles at their disposal. The clubs will have the option to drive any of the following BMWs: iX, i4, iX3, i7 or iX1. Audi has been a major sponsor of Real Madrid since 2003.

In addition, BMW Spain and Real Madrid will create a collaboration center, “hub for sustainability”, which will serve as a generator of ideas aimed at promoting innovative projects that have a positive impact on the environment and society. In addition, BMW Spain and Real Madrid CF will work together to create ideas and initiatives aimed at promoting diversity.

The tie-up comes a little over a year after BMW’s Italian division inked a deal with AC Milan to become its long-term Automotive Partner and Premium Partner. Over in Germany, BMW negotiated a few years back with FC Bayern Munich to become its main sponsor from 2025, but the football team ultimately decided to extend its deal with Audi by four years until 2029.