Like clockwork, BMW is supplying another batch of new cars as part of its ongoing partnership with Real Madrid. After the men’s football and basketball teams took delivery of their vehicles earlier this month, it’s now the women’s football team’s turn to receive theirs.

Attached below is a table listing each player and their chosen car. You’ll notice all models are purely electric. The men’s teams had a few plug-in hybrids, but Real Madrid’s women’s basketball squad went fully electric. The iX in the xDrive60 specification proved to be the most popular pick, with seven players driving home in the large electric SUV.

Close behind were the iX2 xDrive30 and i5 M60 xDrive, with six players choosing the swoopy crossover and M Performance electric sedan, respectively. Next came the i4 M60 with three cars and the iX1 with two. As for the team’s leader, coach Pau Quesada selected the iX2 in the same xDrive30 configuration.

Although the handover event included the new iX3, the first Neue Klasse SUV didn’t make the list. That’s no surprise since deliveries in Europe won’t begin until next spring. Meanwhile, series production of the “NA5” kicks off this month in Hungary. We imagine the first units rolling off the brand-new factory in Debrecen will head to dealerships for test drives.

We imagine next year’s lineup for Real Madrid’s team will be filled with iX3s. The i3 sedan could also join the list once production starts in July 2026, and perhaps a facelifted i7 for the coaching staff as the updated 7 Series arrives next year.