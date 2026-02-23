Article Summary BMW launched Personal Pilot L3 in March 2024 for the 7 Series.

The luxury sedan's imminent facelift could come without this option.

Instead, the 7 Series LCI might use the new iX3's Level 2 driver assistance system.

As befits a flagship, the 7 Series has always been a technological tour de force. The G70 was the first production BMW to feature an eyes-off Level 3 autonomous driving system. Dubbed Personal Pilot L3, it was originally introduced in November 2023. As some will recall, we pointed out the unusual kidney grille with extra sensors mounted atop the vertical slats.

The advanced driver assistance technology was rolled out in Germany the following March. However, just two years later, BMW is allegedly pulling the plug on Personal Pilot L3. Business newspaper Automobilwoche reports that the facelifted 7 Series will lose this option. Instead, it’s set to inherit the new Level 2 system that debuted on the second-generation iX3 (NA5).

BMW is said to be dropping the Level 3-certified setup for several reasons. For starters, it hasn’t been a popular choice among 7 Series buyers due to its steep €6,000 premium in Germany. By comparison, the hands-off, eyes-on Symbiotic Drive Level 2 system available on the 2026 iX3 costs roughly four times less. Fire up the German configurator, and you’ll find it for only €1,450.

The Personal Pilot L3’s operating scope is limited to approved highways and functions only at speeds of up to 37 mph (60 km/h). The SAE Level 3-certified system also adds complexity for BMW. It requires ultrasonic sensors, radar sensors, advanced cameras, and a LiDAR sensor.

It makes more sense to roll out the iX3’s newer technology across the lineup. There’s still hands-free driving on approved highways, provided you keep your eyes on the road. The system operates at speeds of up to 81 mph (130 km/h) and can automatically change lanes after you confirm by looking in the exterior mirrors. At the time of writing, the Highway Assistant function is available in Germany, Austria, Italy, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein.

As for the City Assistant, which helps you brake at red lights and automatically pull away, it’s currently available only in Germany. Europe is the first region to receive the Highway and City Assistants, but the technology is also heading to the United States. Additionally, a China-specific version is expected to debut in the long-wheelbase iX3 (NA6).

Automobilwoche alleges the 7 Series LCI will premiere at the end of April. The timing seems right, as series production is likely to begin in July. An ALPINA version, internally known as G72, could also break cover this year but is unlikely to enter production before later in 2027.