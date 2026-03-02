Article Summary BMW UK publishes local photography for the new iX3 50 xDrive in Space Silver with a long list of optional equipment.

The Neue Klasse electric SUV comes in Space Silver with the M Sport Pro Package and 22-inch M wheels.

The black right-hand-drive interior is home to BMW's new M steering wheel.

Just like the rest of the world, the UK is initially getting the BMW iX3 strictly as a 50 xDrive. Although both cheaper and more expensive versions are on the way, they won’t arrive until later this year. For now, the inaugural Neue Klasse model of the modern era comes with dual motors delivering a combined 463 horsepower and a 108.7-kWh battery pack, good for an estimated 500 miles (805 kilometers) of range.

If you’ve been waiting to see the 2026 iX3 in UK specification, you’ve come to the right place. This right-hand-drive electric crossover stars in an official photo shoot on local roads, flaunting the M Sport Pro Package. The easiest way to tell whether it has the Pro version is by the black accents extending to the side mirror caps, kidney grille, and rear skid plate.

BMW UK also splurged on 22-inch M wheels in a two-tone finish with M branding for £3,300. The sporty 1054 M alloys perfectly complement the Space Silver body color (£875), and we wouldn’t be surprised if the hotter iX3 M60 gets them as standard. Elsewhere, the options list includes a panoramic glass roof (£1,275) and tinted side and rear windows (£450).

Inside, this iX3 plays it safe by skipping the Digital White seat upholstery and steering wheel. Instead, it features a black M cabin trimmed in a combination of Veganza and M PerformTex. The former is essentially artificial leather, while the latter is a velour-like material made from more sustainable sources.

We’re already familiar with the new M steering wheel, and not just from the iX3. When the M5 Touring facelift was spotted last week, the super wagon prototype appeared to feature the same design, complete with an M logo atop the airbag cover. It’s heated (£250) on this iX3, which also gets M Sport seats and matching seatbelts.

BMW went all out in the configurator, ticking nearly every box on the options list. The featured iX3 50 xDrive also includes the Technology Plus Package (£1,700), which adds three-zone automatic climate control, a 3D head-up display, and a Harman Kardon sound system. A tow bar (£1,025) rounds out the extras, bringing the grand total to £72,162 after nearly £10,000 worth of options.

BMW is kicking off iX3 deliveries this month before expanding the lineup. Expect 2026 to bring the more affordable 40 and 40 xDrive, as well as the hot M60. If you’re saving for the X3 M, the flagship is unlikely to arrive until late 2027.