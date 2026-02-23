Article Summary BMW is likely to extend 4 Series Coupe and Convertible production until June 2029.

Engine updates would keep the G22 and G23 relatively fresh, though without Neue Klasse upgrades.

4 Series Gran Coupe (G26) production reportedly ends in February 2027.

The rumor mill never stops churning. It’s only been a few months since we learned that BMW may keep the 4 Series around until 2029, including the hot M4 in both coupe and convertible body styles. However, the five-door Gran Coupe is allegedly not long for this world, with insiders claiming the last “G26” will leave the assembly line a year from now.

With the G22 Coupe and G23 Convertible now seemingly slated to continue until mid-2029, BMW may be looking to give the two cars technical updates to keep them fresh and competitive. Although a Neue Klasse makeover is highly unlikely given their limited shelf life, some engine changes could arrive next year. A trusted member of the Bimmer Post forums alleges the two-door 4 Series models will receive powertrain tweaks in 2027.

The scope of those updates remains unclear. However, an educated guess tells us that Munich wants to align the 4 Series with the next-generation 3 Series. The “G50” premieres later this year with Euro 7-compliant engines, including the B48TÜ3 turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. The spicy M350 xDrive will replace today’s M340i and may use a more powerful B58 producing 400+ horsepower.

Whether the M440d models will stick around until the very end remains to be seen. From what we’ve heard, the M340d won’t live to see another generation. The X3 M40d and X4 M40d are already gone. However, in this segment, BMW still sells a six-cylinder diesel without M Performance branding: X3 40d xDrive.

What about the M4? BMW has already leveled up the G82 with CS and CSL versions, not to mention the 3.0 CSL. Although the next M3 with a gas engine is expected to adopt a mild-hybrid inline-six, it’s likely too late for the M4 to receive an electrified S58. That may be for the best. Why? The “G84” sedan is likely to be sold exclusively with xDrive and an automatic transmission.

If the M4 G82 soldiers on unchanged, it could be the last BMW production car with three pedals. However, the M2 might outlive it by a mere few weeks, with G87 production believed to end in July 2029, a month after its bigger brother bows out.

Competition in this segment is shrinking as automakers continue moving away from two-door cars. Audi won’t launch another A5/S5/RS5 coupe or convertible, but BMW will still have to fight the Mercedes CLE. The latter is all but confirmed to spawn a high-performance version powered by AMG’s new V8 engine.