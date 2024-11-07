When you’re already spending at least €160,000 on an M4 CS in Germany, you might as well splurge on the BMW Welt delivery experience. That’s exactly what the owner of this G82 special edition did to pick up their Individual Riviera Blue sports coupe. They booked the Exclusive Privacy room for 90 minutes. The customer will be able to relive the experience since the handover event was recorded.

As for costs, the Exclusive Privacy room is €249 on top of the €1,320 Exclusive Package. That means you’re spending €1,569 for the whole shebang. For your money’s worth, the luxury automaker provides a chauffeur service to the BMW Welt. In addition, you get refreshments at the Premium Lounge and a four-course menu in the Bavarie by Käfer restaurant. A guided tour of the adjacent Munich factory is included, so is a visit to the museum. In addition, you’ll get to check out the BMW Group Classic department.

The M4 CS featured here is one of only 1,700 cars that BMW is making at the Dingolfing plant. The order books opened at the end of May before production started in July. The owner decided to go all out by opting for the forged wheels with a Gold Bronze look. Alternatively, the “827 M” alloys are also offered in black. Both come with a matte finish and have a staggered setup: 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear.

BMW still allows you to configure the M4 CS in Germany, so the all-wheel-drive monster is not sold out yet. The two-door Competition Sport can also be had in Frozen Isle of Man Green, another matte Individual color. Alternatively, you can just stick with the usual Brooklyn Grey or Sapphire Black. Regardless of choice, all M4 CS cars have those red body accents and race car-esque yellow daytime running lights.

A smaller M4 CS is planned to arrive next year when BMW will launch the M2 CS, also an automatic-only affair. We hear it’ll have 20 fewer ponies (523 hp vs 543 hp) and RWD instead of xDrive. For a more practical alternative, the M division is also planning an M3 CS Touring for 2025.

Source: BMW Welt / Instagram