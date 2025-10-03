If you need a reminder that BMW still takes diesel seriously, meet the new 2025 BMW X3 40d xDrive—spotted in Slovakia wearing BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue II and looking every bit the stealth spec. The 40d is a Europe-first (and Europe-mostly) proposition, and it’s not coming to the U.S., but it’s a compelling showcase of why diesel SUVs still matter in many markets.

The 40d powertrain: six cylinders, big torque, mild-hybrid smoothness

Under the hood sits BMW’s latest B57 3.0-liter inline-six diesel with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system integrated into the 8-speed Steptronic. Output is rated at 303 hp and 670 Nm (495 lb-ft) of torque, good for 0–100 km/h in 5.4 seconds and a 245 km/h (152 mph) top speed. Official WLTP combined consumption lands at a frugal 6.7 L/100 km. It’s the sweet spot: long-legged range, plenty of thrust, and relaxed cruising that suits the G45 X3’s more grown-up vibe.

Why diesel still fits the brief—in Eastern Europe and beyond

BMW’s decision to add a six-cylinder diesel to the new X3 family shows the continued demand in markets where diesel remains popular for its torque, towing, and highway efficiency—think Eastern Europe’s long distances and mixed road networks. Of course, the plug-in hybrid BMW X3 is another popular choice in Europe and likely splitting the take rate with the diesels.

The color that makes the shape: Tanzanite Blue II

Tanzanite Blue II is one of BMW’s all-time great deep blues. In direct sun it pops with rich sapphire tones; at dusk it slips toward near-black. On the new X3, the color amplifies the car’s clean surfacing and muscular rear haunches. Pair it with the M Sport package and Extended Shadowline trim—blacked-out grille, window surrounds, mirror caps—and the whole design looks a lot sportier.

For 2025, the X3 offers a well-curated range of paints. Highlights include:

Tanzanite Blue II Metallic

Vegas Red Metallic

Arctic Race Blue Metallic

Brooklyn Gray Metallic, Dune Gray Metallic, Skyscraper Gray Metallic, Dark Graphite Metallic

Black Sapphire Metallic, Mineral White Metallic, Alpine White

Frozen finishes like Frozen Deep Gray and Frozen Pure Gray Metallic (availability may vary by trim/region)

It’s a mix that suits the X3’s move upmarket while still giving enthusiasts a few wilder cards—just enough personality without sacrificing resale-friendly staples.

If a six-cylinder diesel might be too rich for your taste, BMW Germany also sells an entry-level 2.0 liter four-cylinder X3 variant. The 2025 X3 20d xDrive produces 197 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. This engine, from BMW’s latest modular engine family, is also paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

[Photos: BMW Slovakia]