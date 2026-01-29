BMW leaves no stone unturned when it comes to expanding its list of optional goodies. “Variety is the spice of life” seems to be the current motto in Munich, as the number of extras keeps growing. For the 4 Series, customers can now add carbon fiber mirror caps to even the regular models. In other words, there’s no need to step up to an M440i or an M4 to get this upgrade.

That said, this is clearly not the M-style mirror design. Instead, images taken from the German configurator show a 420i with the standard mirror housings finished in clear-coat carbon fiber. The newly announced option is part of a spring update BMW is rolling out across Europe. It’s also not limited to the 4 Series Coupe, as both the Convertible and Gran Coupe can be specified with the same option.

A word of warning: checking this box on the options list automatically adds the M Sport Package. In other words, you can’t have a base-spec 4 Series with carbon mirrors. BMW charges €490 for the new option, on top of the premium the M kit commands.

As you might expect, the design isn’t available on the M models, where BMW continues to fit the more aggressive mirror design. I’m old enough to remember when only full-fat M cars had M-style mirrors. Likewise, quad exhaust systems were exclusive to the highest-performing models for decades before the M badge was gradually democratized.

Although the second-generation 4 Series is already nearly six years old, the G22’s life cycle isn’t ending anytime soon. Production is reportedly set to continue until mid-2029, when the G82 M4 is also expected to bow out. Similarly, the G23 and G84 M4 convertibles are said to remain in production until the turn of the decade.

As for the 4 Series Gran Coupe, the outlook appears less optimistic. The G26 is likely to bow out much sooner, with BMW insiders claiming the plug will be pulled in about a year. Production is reportedly ending in February 2027, at which point the i4 could also be discontinued, paving the way for the upcoming i3 sedan as its replacement. Later, another i4 (NA2) could join the lineup.