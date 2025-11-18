The next-generation BMW 3 Series is deep into development, and the closer it gets to its November 2026 production start, the more pieces of the puzzle come together. Beyond the Neue Klasse-inspired design and high-tech interior, the biggest news concerns the engine family powering the gasoline and plug-in hybrid models. According to insiders, BMW is preparing a rollout of the B48TÜ3, the newest evolution of its 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder, which will serve as the backbone of the 320, 330, and 330e. And sitting at the top of the lineup will be a revised six-cylinder: the B58TÜ3.

We already reported on the B58TÜ3 debuting in the G70 7 Series LCI next July—in the 735 with 286 horsepower and 295 lb-ft, and the 740 with an even 400 horsepower and 400 lb-ft. Now it’s clear the same generation of engine will eventually power the replacement for the M340i: the upcoming BMW M350.

But before we get there, here is everything we know so far about the G50 3 Series lineup and the engines that will define it.

A Closer Look at the G50 Prototypes

When we published early spy shots in 2025, the prototype in question gave us an early look at the exterior design. Even with the familiar swirly camouflage, the Neue Klasse influence is impossible to miss. The wider, more horizontal kidney grille blends into slimmer headlights, echoing the Vision Neue Klasse concept and the upcoming BMW i3. These headlights may still be prototype-spec, but the overall shape is expected to reach production unchanged.

The hood stretches long enough to keep options open for six-cylinder models, which aligns with BMW’s confirmation that the next-generation M3 will continue with an inline-six configuration. Along the sides, flush door handles and a cleaner surface treatment hint at BMW’s shift toward simpler forms.

At the rear, temporary taillights hide most details, but the general proportions suggest a slightly more refined look with thinner lighting signatures. A discreet integrated spoiler extends from the trunk lid. As BMW pushes for cleaner, more minimal designs, the days of exposed exhaust pipes are dwindling—only M Performance and M models will retain visible tips.

Gas and Electric Will Look Nearly Identical

The fully electric i3 (NA0) will share the same overall shape as its G50 gasoline sibling, save for a noticeably shorter front overhang. Adrian van Hooydonk told us earlier this year that distinguishing ICE from EV models will be increasingly difficult. The core differentiation will be the nose length—dedicated EVs simply don’t need the packaging space for an engine.

BMW plans for both the G50 3 Series and NA0 i3 to enter production at the same time in November 2026. The i3 has already been confirmed for Munich, but the next 3 Series sedan will almost certainly migrate to Dingolfing, with the electric wagon NA1 following shortly after in Munich.