The next time you’re at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, you’ll most likely spot a fleet of M cars. BMW has signed an agreement to become the circuit’s official vehicle supplier. As part of the deal, the M2 takes on Safety Car duties, complete with a special livery and a roof-mounted light bar.

The images also reveal several M Performance models: three 3 Series wagons and two 4 Series coupes. BMW Motorrad will also be present, supplying four CE 02 electric scooters. With a range of over 90 kilometers (56 miles), they should offer enough juice to shuttle people around the facility.

These BMW Group products won’t be limited to national and international events. Training sessions and other activities hosted at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will also feature cars and scooters bearing the famous roundel. Going forward, courses organized by the BMW M Driving Experience school will be held at the circuit.

If you’re not familiar with the track, it was inaugurated in 1991 in Montmeló, just a few kilometers from Barcelona. Known as Circuit de Catalunya until 2023, the venue measures 4.65 kilometers (2.894 miles) in length and spans a 25-hectare site. The complex includes more than 50,000 square meters of surface area, with 15 indoor rooms and nine outdoor areas.

The M340i Touring models seen here represent a dying breed. BMW is preparing to pull the plug on the G21, with the final current-generation Touring car reportedly scheduled for production in February 2027. Although a new 3 Series Sedan (G50) is debuting this year, we wouldn’t hold our breath for the rumored G51 wagon.

Hopefully, company insiders will prove us wrong, and there will be another long-roof 3er powered by combustion engines. Even if the G51 never materializes, BMW could still offer a wagon in this segment. The i3 Touring (NA1) is said to launch in mid-2027 as part of the Neue Klasse product offensive.