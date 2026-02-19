Article Summary The new Audi RS5 goes the plug-in hybrid route with far more power but also a considerable amount of extra weight.

The RS5 Avant isn't any quicker to 62 mph (100 km/h) than the M3 Touring.

The hot wagon is joined by an RS5 Sedan, which is technically a five-door liftback.

BMW and Audi have been at each other’s throats in this segment since the days of the M3 E36 and the Audi RS2 Avant. More than 30 years after Ingolstadt’s original super wagon debuted, the first-ever RS5 Avant takes a very different approach to its drivetrain. Joined by a new RS5 Sedan, these models are now performance plug-in hybrids.

While the M3 G80 Sedan and M3 G81 Touring keep things simple with a pure inline-six setup, Audi is fighting back with a V6 PHEV. The twin-turbo 2.9-liter engine, paired with an electric motor, delivers a combined 630 hp and 825 Nm (608 lb-ft). Those figures easily eclipse the M3’s, but there’s more to the story.

Yes, the RS5 enjoys a hefty advantage of 107 hp and 175 Nm (129 lb-ft), but it’s also significantly heavier. In Avant form, the spicy wagon tips the scales at 2,370 kg (5,225 lbs). That suddenly makes the M3 Touring seem lightweight at 1,865 kg (4,111 lbs). A whopping 505 kg (1,113 lbs) separates the two German performance wagons.

The RS5 Moves Up To The Heavyweight Class

In fact, the RS5 Avant is closer in weight to the M5 Touring than to the M3 Touring. Audi’s new all-rounder is only 105 kg (231 lbs) lighter than BMW’s G99. That’s despite the latter packing a larger 4.4-liter V8. The comparison with the M5 Touring isn’t exaggerated, as the Four Rings wagon is also closer in size to the long-roof M5 than to its smaller sibling.

It may be heavy, but the first RS plug-in hybrid is seriously quick. Audi quotes a 0–62 mph (0–100 km/h) time of 3.6 seconds to match the M3 Touring. It will keep accelerating until an electronic limiter steps in at 177 mph (285 km/h), just a hair faster than its BMW rival.

The RS5 also does something the M3 can’t: drive up to 87 kilometers (54 miles) in purely electric mode. A 25.9-kWh battery pack delivers a respectable EV range, exceeding that of an M5 with its slightly smaller 22.1-kWh pack.

The M3 Remains The Purist’s Choice

On the other hand, the M3 has an ace up its sleeve. Stick with the sedan, and the base model still lets you row your own gears. A six-speed manual isn’t available in the RS5, as both variants come exclusively with an eight-speed automatic. That entry-level M3 also offers a pure rear-wheel-drive setup, whereas Audi sells the RS5 solely with Quattro all-wheel drive.

The differences extend to design. The M3 remains the more extroverted car with its eye-catching kidney grille, but the RS5 isn’t exactly subtle either. It features massive oval exhaust tips and prominent fender vents. As with BMW’s Touring, we prefer the Avant body style, and even diehard BMW fans have to admit it looks sensational with its bulging fenders and roof spoiler.

With giant air intakes and ceramic brakes hiding behind forged 21-inch wheels, the new RS5 is undeniably striking. We’re less enamored with the interior, but that’s the reality of modern cabins dominated by screens. The VW Group still clings to glossy black plastics, although the new RS seats instantly distinguish it from a standard A5.

The New Audi RS5 Costs Almost The Same As The BMW M3

Audi is asking €106,200 for the sedan/liftback and €107,850 for the wagon in Germany. That pricing aligns closely with the M3 Competition xDrive (€107,600) and the M3 Competition Touring xDrive (€108,900). While BMW also sells an M4 Coupe and Convertible, the RS5 isn’t getting two-door derivatives.

Audi RS5 Sedan

Audi RS5 Avant