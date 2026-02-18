Article Summary BMW Dingolfing Plant shows the M5 Touring in three Porsche-inspired colors.

These G99s were painted in Speed Yellow, Ruby Star Neo, and Daytona Beach Blue.

BMW offers 150 regular and Individual colors for the M5, with more on the way for next year's facelift.

BMW M5 buyers are spoiled for choice when it comes to picking a color for their G90 or G99. The sedan and wagon are available in as many as 150 shades, most of which are offered through the Individual catalog. That includes Speed Yellow, Ruby Star Neo, and Daytona Beach Blue.

What do all three have in common? They reference signature Porsche colors that have been around for decades. The Dingolfing factory, where all the magic happens, is showcasing a colorful G99 trio, with the super wagons finished in hues fans of the Zuffenhausen brand will instantly recognize.

While the blue and violet cars are heading to North America, complete with side orange markers, the yellow M5 Touring will remain in Germany. Two-tone and all-black wheels are the norm for the G99, though we do wish BMW would offer a silver option. The classic look has been available on the M2, M3, and M4 for a couple of years now, so here’s hoping the M5 will follow suit.

With BMW already working on a facelifted M5, reports of additional hues have begun to surface. A company insider claims the LCI models arriving in 2027 will further expand the color palette with several new choices. Should a hotter M5 CS follow, it would make sense for the limited-run special edition to receive at least one exclusive paint finish.

Fun fact: The connection between BMW and Porsche goes beyond sharing a few body colors. As we reported last year, armored 911s (996 generation) were built at BMW’s Toluca plant in Mexico in the mid-1990s. Up to 100 bulletproof sports cars wearing the Porsche crest were allegedly assembled, although this was never officially confirmed.

Plot twist: The BMW-Porsche link runs even deeper. During the same decade that armored 911s were reportedly being built in Mexico, BMW nearly acquired Porsche. However, Munich balked at the proposed $600 million price tag, and the deal ultimately fell through. BMW would instead purchase the Rover Group in 1994, selling it six years later while retaining the MINI brand.