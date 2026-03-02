Article Summary BMW M is celebrating its long-standing partnership with the Nürburgring by showing track footage of the M3 ZA0.

The electric M3 prototype is still fully camouflaged since the super sedan's debut won't happen until later in 2027.

The first true M car without a gas engine will have four motors and an unconfirmed 800+ horsepower.

BMW M and the Nurburgring have been collaborating for over a quarter of a century. The tie-up was strengthened about two years ago when BMW M became the official vehicle partner of the Nürburgring. For customers, the Green Hell is highly relevant, as every M car is tested at the famous German track before it goes into production. That also includes this: the electric M3.

Codenamed ZA0, the first full-fledged EV from BMW M stars in a new video currently making the social media rounds. Since the high-performance electric sedan is still more than a year away from launch, the prototype is predictably cloaked in camouflage. It also appears to have placeholder lights at the front and rear.

The attached footage feels more like a teaser for something more substantial, potentially coming later this year. Whatever the case, the production-ready M3 ZA0 isn’t going to break cover in 2026. We’ve heard production won’t start until March 2027, so there’s still a long way to go. In fact, BMW hasn’t even revealed the standard i3 yet, let alone the M or M Performance derivatives.

In the meantime, the camouflage does little to hide the bulging fenders reserved for the M3 ZA0. Underneath the skin, it’s an entirely different animal compared to the i3. BMW has already confirmed there will be four motors instead of the usual one or two planned for Neue Klasse models.

We can deduce that all-wheel drive will be standard, but the front motors can be disengaged to enable a pure rear-wheel-drive setup, echoing the gas-powered M3. BMW will also fit a different battery to the electric M3, a dedicated pack with more than 100 kWh of net energy content. Elsewhere, the camo on the roof likely conceals a lightweight panel made from natural-fiber composite materials rather than traditional carbon fiber.

When the M3 ZA0 finally breaks cover, don’t be surprised if the horsepower figure starts with an “8.” It would become the most powerful BMW M car ever, dethroning the 738-hp XM. All the M-flavored hardware planned for the sedan is likely headed to an SUV as well. The reborn X3 M is also expected to launch next year.

There’s still plenty of time before the electric M3 makes its debut, giving BMW ample opportunity to build anticipation around its inaugural electric M car. The big question is whether there are plans to target the Nürburgring EV lap record. Coincidentally, it currently belongs to a sedan. On April 1, 2025, the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra lapped the ’Ring in 7 minutes and 4.95 seconds.

The company primarily known for making smartphones even managed a 6:22 lap with a hardcore prototype. The keyword is “prototype,” since you can’t buy one in that exact specification. Instead, there’s a similar, but not identical, Nürburgring Limited Edition. The ball is now in Germany’s court. We’ll see whether the electric M3 or an even spicier Porsche Taycan Turbo GT can dethrone newcomer Xiaomi.