BMW, Mercedes, and Audi have been catering to the Chinese market with dedicated products for decades. Typically, these vehicles have longer wheelbases because local customers prefer the extra rear legroom compared to the regular models sold worldwide. In many cases, they also feature nicer interiors with better materials and equipment.

Recently, Audi went a step further in responding to local trends by setting up a separate company with help from SAIC. The goal is to target “young, tech-savvy customers” with high-end EVs. As for the name of the new brand, it’s called—wait for it—AUDI. Written in all caps but without the iconic Four Rings, the new marque launched its first car a few months ago. The E5 Sportback led the way, and now there’s a second model, albeit still in concept form.

AUDI shows the E SUV concept as a near-production model previewing a “large premium SUV.” How large? It measures 199 inches (5057 millimeters) long, 80.3 in (2,042 mm) wide, and 70.3 in (1,786 mm) tall. Thanks to a bespoke EV platform, Audi, um, AUDI, stretched the wheelbase to 120.4 in (3060 mm).

It’s roughly the same size as the BMW iX. However, by the time it reaches showrooms, the Audi E SUV will likely compete with the iX5. Munich hasn’t said whether next year’s new electric model will have a stretched wheelbase for China. The reason we’re bringing this up is that the current X5 has had its wheelbase elongated for the G18. Come 2027, a fully electric iX7 will join the lineup as well.

As with the E5 Sportback, this new SUV doesn’t really look like an Audi, and that’s because it isn’t. It’s an AUDI, complete with massive 23-inch wheels, a roof-mounted LiDAR, and side cameras replacing conventional mirrors. Further setting it apart from international models, the headlights and taillights appear as if they tuck themselves into the body.

Underneath the China-only design is a large 109-kWh battery pack with enough energy for over 435 miles (700 kilometers). However, that figure is based on the CLTC test cycle, which is known to be more generous than WLTP and EPA. The AUDI E SUV also benefits from an 800-volt architecture, enabling roughly 200 miles (320 kilometers) of range after just 10 minutes of charging.

As for power, there’s plenty. The dual motors deliver a combined 671 hp to a Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Despite its size and likely substantial weight, this silent luxobarge needs only about five seconds to hit 62 mph (100 km/h).

AUDI will put the new electric SUV on sale in China next year.