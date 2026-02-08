The C63’s days are numbered, as Mercedes-AMG CEO Michael Schiebe has confirmed that the M3 rival is headed for retirement. In an interview with Edmunds, the outgoing Affalterbach boss explained why the flagship C-Class is being axed. The problem lies with its four-cylinder gasoline engine, but apparently not the customers’ lack of appeal for the downsized powertrain. We’re told that the 2.0-liter turbo unit can’t be made compliant with the upcoming Euro 7 regulations.

The good news is that an AMG-tuned C-Class will live on, but it won’t fully replace the outgoing C63. Mercedes plans to introduce a milder C53 model powered by an inline-six engine, borrowed from the BMW M440i-rivaling CLE 53 Coupe and Cabriolet. Unlike the plug-in hybrid C63, the C53 will stick to a combustion-only setup built around a 3.0-liter engine, news that should please purists.

In the CLE 53 models, this six-cylinder currently delivers 443 hp and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm). If those figures carry over unchanged, Mercedes-AMG will fight the next-generation 3 Series in M Performance form rather than go head-to-head with a full-fat M3. Reports suggest the M340i will be replaced by an M350 producing 417 hp, giving the range-topping G50-generation 3 Series an extra 31 hp over today’s M340i.

As a result, the M3 G84 arriving in 2028 won’t have to worry at all about an AMG C63 rival. BMW has already confirmed it will retain a six-cylinder engine and has hinted at mild-hybrid assistance. Our sources claim the gas-powered M3 will exceed 525 hp, but it won’t offer a manual gearbox. Rear-wheel drive may also be dropped in favor of an xDrive-only configuration, though nothing is official at this point.

Could the C63 ever make a comeback? It’s reasonable to expect Mercedes to eventually address the absence of a true range-topping C-Class. AMG is developing an all-new V8, though its application in the C-Class hasn’t been confirmed. Given that the current W206 generation is already five years old, a V8-powered C63 seems unlikely. By the time a successor arrives, meeting emissions regulations with an eight-cylinder setup will be an enormous challenge.

And what about Audi? The brand is preparing to unveil the new RS5 later this month. It’s expected to feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain, likely centered around a V6. Audi plans to offer the flagship as both a five-door liftback and an RS5 Avant aimed squarely at Munich’s Touring.

