BMW isn’t committing to an M2 CSL for now, but it’s not completely shutting the door either. While a factory-built hardcore version remains a definite maybe, the tuning scene is relentless in its pursuit of wild G87 builds. The latest comes from G-Power, and it makes the M2 CS look tame by comparison.

The Competition Sport didn’t get a carbon-fiber hood, even though the old F87 had one. BMW told us last year it focused more on the rear end with its ducktail spoiler, while the front was largely carried over. Before a possible M2 CSL addresses the lack of a lightweight hood, G-Power has stepped in with one priced at €5,950. It’s made entirely from carbon fiber and incorporates a pair of air intakes to help cool the engine.

The S58 remains under the hood, but the tuner has pushed the twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six to 700 horsepower. For the sake of accuracy, that’s 700 PS (Pferdestärke). It translates to 690 hp, though a 10-hp difference at this level is unlikely to be noticeable. Torque climbs to a mountain-moving 850 Nm (627 lb-ft), sent exclusively to the rear wheels.

We imagine G-Power’s M2 must be a riot to drive, considering it’s still a relatively small car. Well, at least by 2026 standards. Sending that much power to just two wheels should make it both hugely playful and demanding. It’s certainly not for the faint-hearted, but experienced drivers are likely to relish it. A €3,595 software upgrade unlocks this output, though it requires an ECU unlock that costs an additional €595.

Perhaps the long-rumored M2 xDrive would better suit G-Power’s upgraded engine, although BMW remains tight-lipped. The all-wheel-drive G87 is reportedly due this year with “only” 475 PS (469 hp), but nothing is official yet. What we do know is that a Track Package will debut this year as a new optional kit and as a retrofit for existing cars.

Looking ahead, the M2 appears set for the long haul. We’ve heard the San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico will continue production until mid-2029. That gives BMW plenty of time to spice up its baby M car while, ideally, keeping the manual gearbox alive. This generation of the M2 could go down in history as the last-ever BMW with three pedals, though BMW will likely phase out the M4 around the same time.