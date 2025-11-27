The BMW M8 faces imminent retirement, but tuners are still finding ways to spice up Bavaria’s performance coupe. G-Power is sending off the “F92” with a flashy green-and-gold makeover, hiding some serious upgrades. Beneath the carbon hood sits the venerable S63 engine, now fitted with a pair of larger turbochargers.

The outgoing 4.4-liter mill has been bumped to 820 hp and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm). Better yet, the raised output was obtained without any form of electrification. It’s a good ol’ V8 with a more thunderous note thanks to G-Power replacing the stock exhaust. The new stainless steel setup pairs 100- and 110-mm tailpipes with a custom downpipe and catalytic converters. Not only does the V8 get even louder, but the turbo response sharpens for quicker acceleration.

While BMW aimed for a classy, somewhat understated look, G-Power throws the rulebook out the window. Beyond the numerous hood vents, the V8 bruiser gains a massive carbon wing. The new split-design rear skirt, also made from carbon fiber, neatly rounds off the body kit.

The green body wrap is contrasted by matte-gold wheels with a five-double-spoke design. A fresh set of forged 21-inch wheels comes wrapped in 285/30 front and 295/30 rear tires, paired with gold brake calipers for extra visual drama.

G-Power and other tuners will certainly miss the M8 and its S63 engine. While the 8 Series is bowing out without a replacement, the V8 story continues with the S68, found in nearly a dozen BMW models. The twin-turbo 4.4-liter unit with a mild-hybrid setup is also found in several Land Rover products. Munich has already said it will tweak the engine to comply with Euro 7 regulations, so the brawny V8 is staying for the long haul.

Similarly, the S58 will undergo revisions to comply with forthcoming stricter EU emissions legislation. Tuners are certainly happy with BMW’s decision to retain its signature inline-six and V8 engines until the end of the decade and possibly beyond.

Photos: G-Power