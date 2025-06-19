BMW launched the second-generation M2 a little over two years ago, and it has already improved the G87 formula twice. The rear-wheel-drive sports car gained an extra 20 horsepower in 2024, when the automatic model also received a 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) bump in torque. A few weeks ago, the Competition Sport added even more inline-six muscle and slashed weight. What comes after the M2 CS?

M’s engineering boss already confirmed to us that the long-rumored xDrive version is under consideration. While a decision is still pending, Dirk Häcker also touched on what would be an even more hardcore version. Yes, a CSL. Last weekend, during the Le Mans 24 Hours, we asked whether a Competition Sport Lightweight is a possibility:

“I think it’s one of the options we can perhaps discuss in the next years because we have started with the car two years ago. It could be an option. The point is what is the next big step to increase the performance? It’s possible but there’s no decision to do that.”

Much like an all-wheel-drive M2, a CSL is also a potential candidate to broaden the G87’s appeal. Should it happen, we reckon it would drop even more weight compared to the 30 kilograms lost by the CS in Europe. In the United States, the M2 CS shed almost 100 pounds. The first to go would likely be the rear seats, considering the big-brother M4 CSL was also a two-seat affair.

BMW could also boost the twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine by a further 20 hp for a grand total of 543 hp to match the M4 CSL. Logic suggests that an M2 CSL would likely skip the manual gearbox, as the 6MT limits the engine’s output. We also believe the CSL would remain rear-wheel-drive-only, as xDrive would add weight.

As for pricing, it would definitely be in six-figure territory. An M2 CS already verges on the $100,000 mark, costing $98,600, plus an additional $1,175 in destination and handling fees. Add the $8,500 carbon-ceramic brakes and the $3,000 Individual Velvet Blue paint, and you’re already past that threshold. The CSL would likely command a premium over a potential xDrive version, so a price around $130,000 doesn’t seem far-fetched. After all, the M4 CSL was priced at $139,900 (plus $995 in destination and handling fees).

If the M2 CSL is on the agenda, it’s likely to arrive after the xDrive model. We’ve heard that BMW will build this generation of the M2 until the second half of 2029, so there’s plenty of time between the xDrive model’s launch and the end of production to roll out what would be the ultimate version. There was a CSL during the previous generation (F87), but it sadly remained a one-off. It was kept secret for a while before the M division unearthed the wild coupe in 2022. It seems the G87 has a better chance of receiving the CSL treatment.