To many enthusiasts, the BMW M2 has completely supplanted the throne once occupied by the M3. The smaller wheelbase and slightly lower curb weight makes it arguably an incrementally more engaging choice. And when BMW introduced the even more driver-centric CS models back in late 2019, the car instantly became BMW M royalty. Thus, finding an M2 CS — which also saw limited production numbers — became nearly impossible at or even near MSRP. The result, even years later, is a car that often changes hands near or above its original $85,000-ish sticker price. And when a low-mileage one in arguably the ultimate spec comes to market, it’s news.

F87 M2 CS on Bring a Trailer: What to Know

The latest F87 M2 CS to come to market is chassis 7H20707, currently touting just 3,200 miles. The reason the car caught our attention, aside from the low mileage, is the fact that this specific M2 CS seems to be configured nearly identically to the press/debut car. That means Misano Blue paint, gold-finished Style 763M 19-inch wheels, and carbon ceramic brakes. Although, in this case, the brakes are finished in gold paint rather than the red paint adorning early M2 CS photos. Still — that’s a niggle we’re willing to ignore. Especially when you consider this M2 CS is also equipped with arguably the most important option: a six-speed manual transmission.

While the DCT is no slouch — and arguably a better choice for a track-going M2 CS — the engagement offered by the six-speed is so good that it’s hard to pass up on, and would be my personal choice. It’s also rarer than a DCT car. A deep dive on M2 CS production numbers revealed only 940 manual cars were produced compared to just over 1,400 DCT cars. Surprisingly, this car actually has a couple of small modifications, too, although nothing that should severely impact the value. Color-matched front reflectors and blacked-out rear reflectors are present, and a black badge was added in place of the regular silver one.

What Makes the F87 M2 CS Special — and What It’ll Cost

In case you somehow forgot what makes the M2 CS special, we’ll give you the quick and dirty. It’s the highest-performing variety of the M2, relying on an S55 twin-turbo inline-six now making 444 horsepower, more than any other F87 M2 variant. Lightweighting efforts include a carbon fiber center console, carbon fiber roof, lightweight hood, seats grabbed from the M4 CS, and more. Ultimately, the car weighs around 55 pounds less than the M2 Competition. But, that includes the addition of substantial aero in the way of a front splitter and special gurney wing. Perhaps most importantly, the M2 CS benefits from an adaptive M suspension conspicuously absent from the M2 Competition.

How much cheddar does an M2 CS like this set you back? Well, a lot. But it might not be as much as it once was. In 2022, a similar-spec 4,100-mile example went for $104,000 on the same auction site. But two years later, a similar 1,400-mile example finished at “just” $100,000. This car, with only some minor differences and slightly higher mileage, will serve as a excellent litmus test for where current M2 CS values are. If the prior two sales are indicators, this car might actually fail to crest $100,000. Which, while far from a bargain, would signal that the market is ever-so-slightly softening on these incredible machines.

Interestingly, a G87 M2 CS is also for sale on BaT. Top bid on the F87 is $77,777, while the G87 currently sits at $76,666. Weird coincidence. Either way, the Misano Blue M2 CS is off to the highest bidder on Friday, March 6 at 12:38 PM PST. You can view the current 2020 M2 CS auction here.