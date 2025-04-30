When a recent quote from Dr. Mike Reichelt, head of BMW’s Neue Klasse lineup, hit the internet, it kicked off a fresh wave of speculation. Reichelt hinted to TopGear that the next BMW M3 would offer “a new type of six-cylinder engine,” leading some other magazines to prematurely suggest that BMW could finally introduce a V6 under the hood of its iconic sports sedan. As intriguing as that sounds, the reality is a bit more grounded.

“We’re going to make it the best M car ever dynamically, Dr. Reichelt said. “We’re also going to offer it with a new type of six-cylinder engine, because we understand it may be early for some committed M fans to make the switch [to electric].”

That vague wording quickly turned into sensational headlines speculating a V6-powered M3. However, historically speaking, BMW has consistently preferred inline-six engines due to their inherent smoothness, balanced harmonics, and refinement. In fact, BMW has even internally tested V6 engines before, only to reject them precisely for failing to meet the brand’s stringent noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) standards.

No V6 in Sight, Updated S58 Instead

Our sources clearly state there is no V6 engine planned for the upcoming M3 (G84). Instead, what enthusiasts can expect is an evolution—not a revolution—of the current S58 inline-six that powers today’s M3, M4, and their respective CS variants. Rather than reinventing the wheel, BMW M engineers are allegedly enhancing the proven S58 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six. We actually wrote about this a few months ago.

Crucially, the updated version of this acclaimed engine will most likely incorporate mild-hybrid technology, similar to recent upgrades introduced in BMW’s B58 and S68 powerplants.

This new mild-hybrid setup leverages a 48-volt starter-generator, adding instant torque to reduce turbo lag, improve throttle response, and increase efficiency. These enhancements not only bolster performance but are vital to meet upcoming stringent Euro 7 emissions regulations.

Power Output Expectations

According to our insiders, the refreshed S58 engine will most likely start around 523 horsepower, marking a clear power bump from today’s base M3 Competition, currently rated at 503 horsepower. More potent versions, like potential CS or CSL trims, will undoubtedly surpass the current M3 CS’s already formidable 543 horsepower (550 PS). In short, performance enthusiasts have plenty to look forward to, V6 or not.

Expect BMW to give us some details on this next-generation S58 engine in the coming year, roughly two years ahead of the G84 M3’s anticipated launch.

[Source: TopGear]