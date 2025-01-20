It’s been about two years since BMW started deliveries of the second-generation M2. The G87 has already gone through a Life Cycle Impulse, which came with minimal design changes. However, the LCI did bring an extra 20 horsepower to 473 hp. Go for the two-pedal version and torque rises by 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) to 600 Nm (442 lb-ft).

If you want more, the M2 CS arrives later this year. If you can’t wait until then, G-Power has an aftermarket package that will make the Competition Sport seem tame by comparison. The German tuner has worked on the compact sports coupe yet again. The RWD machine returns with two equally flashy custom builds. The orange one reminds us of the M3 Lime Rock Park Edition from the E92 era, while the matte green one makes us think of an M5 CS.

G-Power can dial the twin-turbo inline-six engine to a whopping 690 hp. That honestly seems like overkill for a relatively small rear-wheel-drive car. As you can probably imagine, the ludicrous M2 builds have an eight-speed automatic transmission. Its software has been updated so that the gearbox can cope with as much as 840 Nm (620 lb-ft) of torque.

The M2 CS won’t have anywhere that kind of power. We’re hearing M’s engineers are tweaking the “S58” to extract around 523 hp. It’s unclear whether torque will rise to 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) to match big-brother M4 Competition. G-Power does more than just massage the six-cylinder engine since it also removes the top speed limiter. The tuner doesn’t say how fast its uncorked M2 is, but a standard car with the M Driver’s Package hits 177 mph (285 km/h). We’re thinking this modded M2 could crack the 300 km/h barrier and maybe approach the 200 mph mark.

Beyond the extra power and speed, G-Power’s M2 gains a carbon fiber body kit with a vented hood and a rear wing. These complement the factory roof and side mirror caps. The body-colored front fenders with vents à la Porsche 911 GT3 RS are from carbon, too. The front winglets and engine cover are made from the same lightweight material. Forged wheels in 20-inch front and 21-inch rear sizes complete the look.

Inside, G-Power has everything from fully customized leather upholstery to carbon fiber shift paddles. You can also add velour floor mats, an aftermarket LCD screen showing relevant info, and a steering wheel decked out in carbon as well.

Source: G-Power