Alcohol and driving certainly don’t mix, but BMW had a good reason to bring the M2 CS to Mexico’s Nation of Wines. The hardcore sports coupe is locally produced, so the marketing team couldn’t pass up the opportunity to showcase the G87 in Competition Sport form.

While the M2 CS wasn’t used to shuttle people around, its static display served as a reminder that BMW builds the car at the San Luis Potosí plant. For the second consecutive year, the luxury automaker was named the official vehicle partner of the event. As fun as the M2 CS may be, it’s hardly ideal for rear-seat comfort. Instead, guests were transported in larger vehicles with more generous back seats: the X3 M50, M5, and 750e.

Beyond the M2 CS, several other models were displayed throughout the event. BMW cited the iX xDrive45 and X7 M60 as among its “most representative models.” However, the former is not long for this world, as we understand there won’t be a second generation. Instead, the polarizing electric SUV will be indirectly replaced by the iX5 later this year. However, the iX won’t be retired immediately; production is expected to continue until mid-2028.

BMW will take a different approach with the X7, as the full-size SUV has a bright future ahead. A second-generation model is due next year, including an all-electric iX7. That EV variant will effectively render the iX obsolete, especially since the iX5 and iX7 will be Neue Klasse models. With next-generation batteries, motors, and an 800-volt electrical architecture, the new electric SUVs will have better technical specifications.

Meanwhile, the Nation of Wines 2026 event also gave BMW a platform to promote its “Power of Choice” ethos. The lineup underscored the breadth of the brand’s drivetrain offerings, spanning gasoline, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric models. There were no diesel-powered cars on display simply because BMW Mexico doesn’t sell any. Diesel engines, however, will remain available in Europe and other markets for the foreseeable future.

There’s more exciting news coming out of Mexico later this year. The already announced M2 Track Package is on the way, and we strongly believe an M2 xDrive will also debut in 2026. Looking further ahead, BMW hasn’t ruled out an M2 CSL, but even if it gets the green light, the extreme G87 likely won’t arrive until 2027 or 2028. The Mexican-built M2 is reportedly set to remain in production until mid-2029.