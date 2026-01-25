The M2 is BMW’s most powerful rear-wheel-drive car ever, but it certainly isn’t cheap. If your bank account can’t stretch to the Competition Sport, there’s a cheaper way to get behind the wheel. Well, at least virtually. The hardcore “G87” is now available in The Crew Motorfest, where it’s making its video game debut.

The M2 CS debuted in mid-2025 and went on sale in late summer, priced at €115,000 in Germany and $99,775 in the United States. Production kicked off in August, with deliveries beginning in Q3. As with previous CS-badged models, it’s a limited-run special edition rather than a permanent member of the lineup. BMW is reportedly building fewer than 2,000 units, with production expected to end in July.

Attached below is the trailer video, which spotlights the M2 CS in Individual Velvet Blue. However, BMW sells the real thing in other colors, such as M Brooklyn Grey, M Portimao Blue, and Sapphire Black. The retro-flavored ducktail spoiler comes standard, as do the 827M forged wheels finished in matte gold bronze.

The M2 CS isn’t the only BMW added to The Crew Motorfest roster this year. The M Hybrid V8 endurance race car and the legendary 3.0 CSL (E9), also known as the Batmobile, are joining the virtual garage as well. It’s also worth noting that the M2 CS isn’t the only car making its video game debut in Ubisoft Ivory Tower’s racing title. The Ferrari F80, Lamborghini Revuelto, Ferrari 12Cilindri, and Zenvo Aurora Agil also appeared in a video game for the first time in The Crew Motorfest.

It’s safe to say it’s been a good week for BMW enthusiasts who are also video game fans. Although the Forza Horizon 6 trailer was light on models wearing the roundel, we did spot the M3 E30 and the M2 F87. A John Cooper Works GP hot hatch also made an appearance, with more models from both brands on the way. The game launches on May 19 and will feature more than 550 vehicles at release.

In the real world, BMW M will stay busy this year by continuing to update the M2. An optional Track Package is officially coming in 2026 and will be available as a retrofit for existing cars. While not yet announced, the M2 xDrive is expected to break cover later in the year as well. Like other all-wheel-drive M models, it will ditch the clutch pedal in favor of an automatic-only setup.