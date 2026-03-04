Article Summary This Sapphire Black M2 CS hit 305 km/h (190 mph), according to the car's odometer.

The GPS-verified speed was slightly lower, in line with the car's top speed limiter.

BMW claims the M2 CS can reach 302 km/h (188 mph) before the electronic top speed limiter kicks in.

The new M2 CS misses out on some of the carbon-fiber goodies and the manual gearbox of its F87 predecessor. However, the G87 tries to make up for that with a CSL-styled integrated rear spoiler and more power. It’s also the quicker car, both in terms of acceleration and top speed.

A new video shot on the Autobahn shows just how serious its pace is. On an unrestricted section of the German highway, the M2 CS effortlessly hit its top-speed limiter. BMW programmed the Competition Sport to stop accelerating at 188 mph (302 km/h). However, the digital instrument cluster’s speedometer reads slightly beyond that, showing 190 mph (305 km/h).

The explanation? Modern speedometers tend to overread slightly compared to actual speed. The GPS-based data display indicates the M2 CS was traveling about as fast as BMW claims, though we can’t help but wonder how much quicker it might have gone without the limiter. Then again, the CS isn’t necessarily about outright top speed as the sharper M2 is designed to put a smile on your face in the corners.

The onboard footage is yet more proof that the S58 is an absolute gem. It delivers ferocious acceleration in the baby M car, aided by the eight-speed automatic transmission’s lightning-quick shifts. There’s no manual this time around, a decision made out of necessity. BMW M boss Frank van Meel recently explained that a manual gearbox can’t handle this much torque, so if you want three pedals in an M2 CS, only the previous generation offers a stick.

BMW M is future-proofing the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six by updating it to meet Euro 7 regulations. A revised version is expected to power the next-generation M3 (G84), due in 2028. It’s likely to be offered exclusively with xDrive and an automatic transmission.

However, purists need not worry. We believe the M2 and its big brother, the M4, will soldier on with a clutch pedal until mid-2029. With roughly three years left, BMW is unlikely to phase them out without a proper send-off. Whether an M2 CSL will materialize remains unclear, but the manual will likely be honored in one way or another before it’s retired for good.

In the meantime, BMW is preparing to introduce an xDrive variant of the M2. Its arrival later this year is all but confirmed, following a recent slip-up on the company’s U.S. website. The all-wheel-drive M2 was briefly listed as a 2027 model-year product, suggesting an official debut is just months away.