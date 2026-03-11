Article Summary The kidney grille design suggests it's an M4 GT3 EVO rather than the GT4 EVO.

The yellow accents lead us to believe it's a race car.

The reveal takes place next Monday, March 16.

Ok, we’re a bit stumped by this one. BMW is teasing what appears to be an M4-based model, but this shadowy preview is taking us by surprise. The fact that it was shared by the motorsport side all but confirms it’s a race car. Additionally, the yellow accents suggest we’re looking at a track-only machine.

As for what it could be, the kidney grille design leads us to believe it’s an M4 GT3 EVO. The horizontal bars do not bifurcate as they do on the M4 GT4 EVO. It’s unlikely to be a further evolution of the “G82” race car since both variants were upgraded in 2025.

We already know who will drive the race cars this season. At the beginning of the year, BMW M Motorsport announced its 2026 lineup for the World Endurance Championship. Valentino Rossi will take turns behind the wheel of the #46 M4 GT3 EVO with Kelvin van der Linde and Ahmad Al Harthy. The #31 The Bend Team WRT M4 GT3 EVO will be piloted by Augusto Farfus, Timur Boguslavskiy, and Yasser Shahin.

BMW might be teasing the WEC livery ahead of the season’s start, which has been pushed back to April 17–19 for the 6 Hours of Imola in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. The championship was supposed to kick off March 26–28 at Lusail International Circuit in Qatar, but for obvious reasons, the race has been delayed.

Another type of M4 race car is improbable, as the M4 GT3 EVO and M4 GT4 EVO already cover the WEC and IMSA series. Whatever this is, BMW claims the world premiere on March 16 at 3 PM CET will “shake Instagram.” It’s probably the 2026 livery we mentioned earlier, although in the back of our minds, we’re hoping for an M3 Touring race car.

A one-off super wagon intended for track use is wishful thinking at this point, but one’s allowed to dream, right? After all, stranger things have happened, including M3 pickup trucks. Come to think of it, BMW did show a digital M3 Touring GT3 EVO for last year’s April Fools’ Day.