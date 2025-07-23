We just caught the next-generation X5 inside and out, but ideally, BMW wants to sell you the current model today. In Australia, it’s attempting to lure customers by giving the “G05” the special edition treatment. Aimed at those who can’t wait for the “G65” to arrive near the end of next year as the first gas-powered SUV in the reborn Neue Klasse era, the limited-run model adds some extra appeal.

The somewhat surprising twist is BMW Australia’s decision to base the Shadow Edition on a diesel X5. Instead of using the gasoline-fueled xDrive40i or the hot M60i, the company is offering a diesel-only xDrive30d. Down Under, the luxury SUV is also available as the xDrive50e plug-in hybrid or the flagship X5 M. This special diesel variant bundles a long list of standard equipment, including the M Sport Package.

For the first time in Australia, the X5 gets these stylish 21-inch 915M two-tone wheels. Buyers can choose from three standard colors: Mineral White, Black Sapphire, or M Carbon Black. Dravit Grey is also available through the Individual catalog at no additional cost. Regardless of the paint, the Shadow Edition has red brake calipers and a Shadowline treatment for the headlights and body. True to its name, it also gets privacy glass.

Official interior images haven’t been released yet, but we do know the headliner is wrapped in Alcantara with an anthracite finish. The cabin also features carbon fiber trim and the Crafted Clarity package. The latter is BMW’s marketing speak for crystal-like accents on some switchgear, including the iDrive controller. A 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system completes the list of upgrades.

BMW Australia is pricing the Shadow Edition at 146,900 AUD before on-road costs. That’s a 9,300 AUD premium over the standard model. The X5 follows in the footsteps of other Shadow Edition models previously launched locally, including the 2017 3 Series, the 2019 1 Series, and the 2020 X7. And it likely won’t be the last special-edition X5, as the fourth-generation model will remain in production for another year or so.

Spy shots strongly suggest that the next-gen X5 will look significantly different, both inside and out. If the Neue Klasse’s design and tech don’t suit your taste, there’s still plenty of time to grab the current model.