We can’t realistically expect automakers to host world premieres at every car show they attend. With interest in traditional events waning and brands pulling out of certain venues altogether, we should be thankful BMW has committed to another Chicago Auto Show. The 2026 edition marks the event’s 118th. Having first been organized back in 1901, it’s one of the oldest in the business.

BMWBLOG is on location, and we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to photograph this eye-catching M5 G90. Munich’s super sedan wears a BMW Individual color and pairs Speed Yellow paint with Jet Black 951M wheels. We’re still patiently waiting for BMW to offer the M5 classic silver alloys, as it did a couple of years ago with the M2 and M3.

Elsewhere, BMW splurged on the M Carbon Exterior Package, which contrasts the yellow finish with carbon-fiber accents on the mirror caps, roof, and trunk-lid spoiler. While the M Performance Parts catalog is packed with goodies for the G90, this particular build can be configured directly through the online configurator. If you want additional M bits, though, you’ll need to get in touch with your local dealer.

While the exterior is unapologetically bold, BMW played it safe inside by opting for black leather and carbon-fiber trim. By the end of next year, the M5’s cabin will look very different. The Life Cycle Impulse applied to vehicles built from July 2027 will usher in the next-generation infotainment. We’ve already seen on the new iX3 where a 14.9-inch touchscreen takes center stage. At the bottom of the windshield, a pillar-to-pillar projection renders the digital instrument cluster obsolete.

There are also whispers of a front-passenger display, alongside the removal of most physical controls. Yes, that means the iDrive rotary knob is nearing the end of its life. We’ve also heard through the grapevine that BMW plans to use more Alcantara throughout the cabin. However, nothing has been made official yet as the facelift is still more than a year away.

In the meantime, BMW is already updating the M5 in Europe, though enthusiasts there aren’t thrilled. The twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 is being detuned to comply with Euro 7 regulations. However, the reduction in combustion-engine output is offset by more electric power, resulting in the same combined output as before. The ratio between combustion and electric assistance remains unchanged in the United States, where the S68 powertrain carries over without alterations.