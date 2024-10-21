BMW’s modus operandi regarding M Performance Parts has always been to release extra goodies after the car’s debut. However, the Bavarians have been doing things differently with recent products by not making people wait anymore. The optional M items are available from day one. Such is the case with the new M5 in both G90 Sedan and G99 Touring flavors.

BMW M5 Product Manager Daniela Schmid takes us on an exclusive tour of the M Performance Parts tailored to the latest Ms. The dynamic duo is finished in Speed Yellow and has all sorts of carbon fiber parts. The subtle body kit on an otherwise not-so-subtle M5 brings a front spoiler lip and beefier side skirts. The split diffuser also gets the carbon treatment, much like the quad tips equipped with milled titanium end rings and embossed M5 logo.

But wait, there’s more. The M5 can be optionally fitted with an aramid antenna cover and M Performance wheels. To drive the point home, there are even M-branded valve caps and matte black side decals. Go for the wagon and there are carbon fiber fins flanking the tailgate glass, which as you might have heard, doesn’t independently open anymore. Not in the M5, and also not in the regular 5 Series Touring or the electric i5 Touring.

As if that wasn’t enough, open the fuel door, and the gas cap is made from carbon fiber, complete with the M Performance logo, of course. Once you’re inside, the M5s immediately greet you with M-branded floor mats. We also know BMW offers a special car cover and tire bags, plus a key case made from Alcantara and carbon fiber.

Echoing other cars, you won’t find the M Performance Parts in the online configurator. Instead, you’ll have to get in touch with your local dealer. BMW sells these items individually so you’re not forced to get the whole package. When all the items are added, the cars tend to look overly busy, although the M5’s items are somewhat restrained.