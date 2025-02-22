The 2 Series Gran Coupe is at the bottom of the barrel among BMW’s sedans. However, this is no ordinary version of the new “F74” generation. Since we’re dealing with a build configured by the automaker to look pretty in images, it’s chock-full of options. For starters, this press car portrays an M Performance model, but don’t call it the M235i. The Bavarians are dropping the “i” from their gasoline-fueled cars, so this car has been baptized the M235.

Speed Yellow FTW

Aside from being an M Performance model, the second-generation 2 Series Gran Coupe is dressed to impress in an Individual color. Speed Yellow makes the compact luxury sedan stand out, possibly more than the Fire Red build we recently covered. BMW wanted to make sure this four-door 2er would grab our attention, so it opted for the larger 19-inch wheels. It’s the 977M set with a two-tone treatment, which the German luxury brand prefers nowadays.

See those gray brake calipers? They’re not standard, either. BMW charges more for the optional M Compound brakes, exclusive to the M235. We could go on forever talking about this car’s extra goodies, which include the darkened lights. The body’s Shadowline treatment is immediately noticeable if you know your BMWs, creating a powerful contrast with the look-at-me yellow shade.

M Sport Seats and New Steering Wheel

Inside, the body-hugging front seats with integrated headrests and an illuminated M logo give the illusion you’re in a full-fat M car. There’s also some intricate ambient lighting the old “F44” didn’t have. On the flip side, the original 2 Series Gran Coupe did rock an iDrive rotary knob and far more traditional controls, which some of us past a certain age will miss. In the age of the smartphone, automakers prefer to cram almost access to almost every function into a touchscreen.

B48 Engine Under The Hood

The M-branded engine cover hides a dirty little secret. Since this car was built for Europe, it features a detuned version of the “B48” unit. Instead of making the full 312 horsepower available outside the EU, the turbocharged 2.0-liter mill is rated at just 296 ponies. At least you’re not missing out on torque, which remains unchanged at 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). The M235 comes standard with xDrive and a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. The DCT is actually installed in all flavors of the new 2 GC.

The 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe entered production a few months ago in Leipzig, Germany, and will have its market launch in March. Photos: BMW